⏩ FP! Week In Review, Briefly #36
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
In Case You Missed It ...
🛗 How to finance a space elevator (Tuesday, 1685 words)
✨🧚 What story is Fable telling about the state of AI? (Wednesday, 1383 words)
☀️ Star power, almost within reach (Thursday, 830 words)
🚀 Elon Musk is a trillionaire. Why that’s good news for all of us (Friday, 917 words)
⤴️⤵️ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
SpaceX, the IPO & the Trillionaire Debate
SpaceX, Now Worth $2.1 Trillion, Pulls Off Goldilocks Debut - WSJ
Elon Musk is the world’s first trillionaire (on paper) thanks to the SpaceX IPO - The Washington Post
Musk should go more boldly with fantastical SpaceX projections - FT
Frontier AI Labs & Models
Anthropic Releases Fable 5, a ‘Mythos-Class’ AI Model With Guardrails - WSJ
Anthropic Releases ‘Safe’ Version of Its Mythos A.I. Technology - NYT
Anthropic Walks Back Policy That Could Have ‘Sabotaged’ AI Researchers Using Claude - WIRED
Google’s latest DiffusionGemma open AI model comes with a 4x speed boost - Ars Technica
Jeff Bezos Wants to Build an ‘Artificial General Engineer’ - NYT
Bezos Bats Down AI Job Loss Fears While Launching New Venture - WSJ
Jeff Bezos says AI will bring ‘golden ages’ not mass job losses - FT
AI, Jobs & the Economy
The Job That AI Was Supposed to Kill Needs More Humans Than Ever - NYT
Where Is the AI Jobs Crisis? - Apollo
The Great American Job-Creation Machine Comes Back to Life - WSJ
Walmart tells workers that AI will improve their jobs, not steal them - FT
San Francisco Is Making an AI-Powered Comeback - Bloomberg
Data Centers & the Compute Buildout
The Teachers Getting $50,000 Bonuses Thanks to a Massive Meta Data Center - WSJ
Meta Launches ‘Workforce Academy’ to Train Workers to Build Data Centers - WSJ
SpaceX signs $30bn deal to lease computing capacity to Google - FT
Why most politicians are not calling for data center bans despite voters’ anger - The Washington Post
Energy: Fusion, Nuclear & the Grid
Commonwealth Fusion makes the physics case for its 400 MW reactor - Ars Technica
DOE approval of Xcimer fusion power plant preconceptual design - World Nuclear News
DOE approval milestone for Oklo reactor - World Nuclear News
Small modular nuclear reactor reaches criticality in first test - Ars Technica
Build It and They Will Come Around - Heatmap News
Opinion | Geothermal permitting reform bill is a win for energy development - The Washington Post
Frontier Tech: Robots, Qubits, Superintelligence & Mobility
House Robots Are Coming—and They Will Be Dangerously Cute - WSJ
The quantum computing revolution is closer than you think - FT
Superintelligent machines may well need us after all - New Scientist
Rivian Did It - Heatmap News
7 advanced aircraft designs that could transform aviation - Interesting Engineering
Health, Longevity & Biotech
At 92, she’s as fit as someone half her age - The Washington Post
Huge Psilocybin Dose Has Incredible Effect on Elderly Dementia Patient - ScienceAlert
Opinion | AI-powered genomes can help save endangered species - The Washington Post
⤵ Down Wing Things
SpaceX & the New Space Economy
The value of SpaceX rockets on its stock-market debut - Economist
SpaceX signs $30bn deal to lease computing capacity to Google - FT
SpaceX Is the New East India Company - Project Syndicate
New Glenn Explosion Just Gave NASA a Headache It Doesn’t Have Time For - Gizmodo
The Anti-AI Backlash & Influence Operations
The Hottest Gen-Z Tech Trend? Anti-AI - Bloomberg
NEW POLL: 25% of voters think AI could end humanity and don’t care - The Argument Mag
OpenAI Says China-Linked Accounts Aim to Fuel US Data Center Pushback - Bloomberg
China-linked operatives used ChatGPT to influence data centers debate: OpenAI - Axios
AI Politics, Regulation & Legal Fights
U.S. Bars Foreigners From Using Anthropic’s Most Advanced A.I. Models - NYT
Anthropic shuts down Fable, Mythos models following Trump admin directive - Ars Technica
Democrats Unveil Flood of AI Proposals in Potential Challenge to Tech Giants - WSJ
Trump’s AI meeting looks iffy — but the fight over tech profits is very much on - Politico
Trump’s AI fund idea is good politics, but bad economics - FT
The lawsuits that could give AI its ‘Big Tobacco’ moment - POLITICO
Anthropic CEO says government should block dangerous AI - Axios
Anthropic’s New Fable AI Model Is Met With User Backlash Over Restrictions - WSJ
The Economics & Business of AI
4 surprising ways AI is making your life more expensive - The Washington Post
AI Will Rip Off Consumers Unless They Fight Back - Bloomberg
KPMG report contained AI hallucinations on benefits of . . . AI - FT
Big Ideas: Accelerationism & the Limits of AI
What is Nick Land’s philosophy of accelerationism really? - Aeon Essays
Cognition for Sale by Sami Mahroum - Project Syndicate
Demographics: Fertility & Dating
Growth, Science Policy & Permitting
Why Is Europe’s Economy Falling Short? by Philippe Aghion & Simon Johnson - Project Syndicate
Putting American Science on a MAGA Leash by Stephen Holmes - ProSyn
Debate over preservation law tripping up permitting talks - E&E News by POLITICO
↕️ Which Wing Things?
SpaceX & the IPO
Skeptics Question Whether SpaceX Is Worth $1.77 Trillion - NYT
SpaceX’s $1.78tn IPO asks investors to buy Musk’s moonshots - FT
How SpaceX’s IPO ambitions ride on Starship’s path to Mars - FT
SpaceX Owns a Real Business That Makes Big Money: Starlink - Bloomberg
Sharing the AI Windfall
The unlikely alliance pushing an AI sovereign wealth fund - FT
How to share AI riches - The Economist
For a Second Time, Trump Muses About Americans Sharing in A.I. Wealth - NYT
The Value & Economics of AI
Here’s How Long It Will Take for AI to Reach Its Potential - WSJ
Why are we still arguing about the industrial revolution? - FT
Is this the dawn of the Tokenpocalypse? - TechCrunch
AI Governance, Safety & Superintelligence
Anthropic CEO says government should block dangerous AI - Axios
Anthropic: You don’t need to worry about recursive-self-improving AI – yet - New Scientist
Will artificial intelligence soon escape human control? - The Economist
AI Consciousness, Philosophy & Theology
The Rival Theologies of Artificial Intelligence - Palladium
Tyler Cowen: AI Isn’t Conscious. Neither Are We. - The Free Press
AI in Everyday Life — Work, Love & Companionship
In the Hybrid A.I.-Human Work Force, Who Will Actually Thrive? - NYT
Want a Friend in the AI Age? Get a Dog - Bloomberg
New AI Products & IPOs
OpenAI Files to Go Public in Test of Investor Appetite for Top AI Startups - WSJ
Apple Reveals New A.I.-Powered Version of Its Siri Digital Assistant - NYT
Anthropic Offers Mythos Upgrade for Cyber Partners and a ‘Safe’ Version for the Rest of You - WIRED
Other Frontiers — Gene Editing & Energy
Are we getting to the point where it’s safe to gene-edit babies? - New Scientist
Designer babies. Self-improving AI. Are we ready for either? - Vox
EPA won’t set nationwide standards for data centers - POLITICO
The Public Backs Nuclear Energy Now - WSJ
Essays and Q&As
🛗 How to finance a space elevator
The space elevator is having a pop culture moment, anchoring storylines in streaming show For All Mankind and Foundation. The basic case: It turns space access from spectacular one-off launches into permanent off-planet infrastructure—a space bridge instead of space boats.
Going up: High-volume, continuous access to space enables space solar power, orbital data centers, asteroid mining, and lunar logistics.
Can we build it? A physicist told the Faster, Please! podcast the basic science is done—material with the required strength-to-weight ratio has existed since the mid-1990s. Carbon nanotubes and graphene just need refinement. No radical breakthrough required.
The real bottleneck is finance, not feasibility:
Conventional math punishes it. Standard discounting penalizes anything that pays off far in the future and looks risky up front—exactly what a space elevator is.
A new lens. Papazian and Swan’s “Space Value of Money” framework factors the project’s impact on society forward over time, so benefits spilling to non-investors carry financial weight.
The Starship problem. Cheaper launch undercuts the cost-per-kilogram case—but that was always the wrong metric. Judge the elevator as permanent logistics infrastructure, a port or railway.
Yes, but: That dang cable still must be manufactured at enormous length and survive the orbital environment. Until proven, all economic narratives remain conditional.
Up Wing Up Shot: “Conditional” beats “impossible.”
✨🧚 What story is Fable telling about the state of AI?
Anthropic just released Claude Fable 5, a constrained version of its Mythos system deemed too potent a hacking tool for public release. It outperforms every other publicly available AI, scoring roughly 5 percent higher than Opus 4.8, per benchmark tracker Vals AI.