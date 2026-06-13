In Case You Missed It ...

🛗 How to finance a space elevator (Tuesday, 1685 words)

✨🧚 What story is Fable telling about the state of AI? (Wednesday, 1383 words)

☀️ Star power, almost within reach (Thursday, 830 words)

🚀 Elon Musk is a trillionaire. Why that’s good news for all of us (Friday, 917 words)

⤴️⤵️ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

SpaceX, the IPO & the Trillionaire Debate

Frontier AI Labs & Models

AI, Jobs & the Economy

Data Centers & the Compute Buildout

Energy: Fusion, Nuclear & the Grid

Frontier Tech: Robots, Qubits, Superintelligence & Mobility

Health, Longevity & Biotech

⤵ Down Wing Things

SpaceX & the New Space Economy

The Anti-AI Backlash & Influence Operations

AI Politics, Regulation & Legal Fights

The Economics & Business of AI

Big Ideas: Accelerationism & the Limits of AI

Demographics: Fertility & Dating

Growth, Science Policy & Permitting

↕️ Which Wing Things?

SpaceX & the IPO

Sharing the AI Windfall

The Value & Economics of AI

AI Governance, Safety & Superintelligence

AI Consciousness, Philosophy & Theology

AI in Everyday Life — Work, Love & Companionship

New AI Products & IPOs

Other Frontiers — Gene Editing & Energy

Essays and Q&As

🛗 How to finance a space elevator

The space elevator is having a pop culture moment, anchoring storylines in streaming show For All Mankind and Foundation. The basic case: It turns space access from spectacular one-off launches into permanent off-planet infrastructure—a space bridge instead of space boats.

Going up: High-volume, continuous access to space enables space solar power, orbital data centers, asteroid mining, and lunar logistics.

Can we build it? A physicist told the Faster, Please! podcast the basic science is done—material with the required strength-to-weight ratio has existed since the mid-1990s. Carbon nanotubes and graphene just need refinement. No radical breakthrough required.

The real bottleneck is finance, not feasibility:

Conventional math punishes it. Standard discounting penalizes anything that pays off far in the future and looks risky up front—exactly what a space elevator is.

A new lens. Papazian and Swan’s “Space Value of Money” framework factors the project’s impact on society forward over time, so benefits spilling to non-investors carry financial weight.

The Starship problem. Cheaper launch undercuts the cost-per-kilogram case—but that was always the wrong metric. Judge the elevator as permanent logistics infrastructure, a port or railway.

Yes, but: That dang cable still must be manufactured at enormous length and survive the orbital environment. Until proven, all economic narratives remain conditional.

Up Wing Up Shot: “Conditional” beats “impossible.”

✨🧚 What story is Fable telling about the state of AI?

Anthropic just released Claude Fable 5, a constrained version of its Mythos system deemed too potent a hacking tool for public release. It outperforms every other publicly available AI, scoring roughly 5 percent higher than Opus 4.8, per benchmark tracker Vals AI.