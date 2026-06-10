My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

For AI optimists, Anthropic’s release of Claude Fable 5, a deliberately constrained version of the Mythos system that the company deemed too potent a hacking tool for public release (ask Fable about hacking or bioweapons and you’ll get welcomed back to Opus 4.8), might seem an important plot beat in humanity’s fairy-tale journey toward a dreamy world of superintelligence.

According to benchmark testing by Vals AI, which tracks frontier model performance, Fable outperforms every other publicly available AI system. It scores roughly 5 percent higher overall than Claude Opus 4.8, The New York Times reports. Wharton business professor Ethan Mollick writes that Fable “represents a very real leap over every model I have used before, and, maybe more important, suggests our relationship with AI is changing in drastic ways.”

For its part, Anthropic describes Fable’s capabilities as such (and offered the following chart): “Fable 5 is state-of-the-art on nearly all tested benchmarks, with exceptional performance in software engineering, knowledge work, scientific research, and vision. The longer and more complex the task, the larger Fable 5’s lead over our other models.”

That chart illustrates Fable's particular strength at coding, something worth noting in light of Anthropic's recent research note, "When AI Builds Itself." The company's own data, combining public benchmarks with internal figures, suggests AI is already accelerating its own development. One eyepopping illustration: Anthropic engineers are now shipping roughly eight times as much code per quarter as they did during the 2021–2025 period. That trajectory, Anthropic argues, points toward recursive self-improvement—"an AI system capable of fully autonomously designing and developing its own successor."

The company continues:

AI that can build itself would be a major development in the history of technology—one that could bring enormous good for the world in science, healthcare, and beyond. But full recursive self-improvement also might increase the risks of humans losing control over AI systems. If systems are capable of fully building their own successors, the ways we secure them, monitor them, and shape their behavior all grow much more important.

More on the progress toward RSI in recent Economist piece that cites a number of reasons to think the ball is moving forward, including a METR benchmark on which the latest models can finish jobs that would occupy a human engineer for more than a working day versus under an hour at the start of 2025. The piece also cites Andrej Karpathy, a former OpenAI researcher and Tesla AI chief who now works for Anthropic, who handed his basic Nanochat model to an AI agent that trimmed its training time by 18 percent without him, as he puts it, touching anything. Also of note in the piece: Jack Clark, an Anthropic co-founder, thinks there is a 60 percent chance that, by the end of 2028, an AI system will be capable of creating its own successor with no human involvement.

Which leads to this:

That moment would mark the beginning of a process called “recursive self-improvement” (RSI), a closed loop. … Build an AI system capable of this, and your human engineers never need to build another one again. ..Nobody knows for sure what the consequences of RSI would be. Because AI can, unlike humans, work tirelessly and constantly, some think it would in short order lead to a superintelligent AI—a “fast take-off”. (It has also been onomatopoeically dubbed “going foom”, for the sound one might imagine an intelligence explosion making). AI doomers fear the superintelligence would be beyond human control, and that the start of RSI is the moment at which humanity’s fate is handed over to the machines.

⚠️ Warning: Super AI Optimists should stop reading here ⚠️

While reading the Fable coverage and tinkering with the model, it occurred to me to do my regular check on prediction markets and what they're signaling about the march toward AGI and superintelligence. This wasn't exhaustive, but I think it's directionally correct. A few contracts and forecasts give a flavor of what I'm seeing:

A different vibe, in other words, than what I see on social media. The elephant in the room is the stock market, a pretty important prediction market sending what could be read as a strong signal about the impending arrival of self-improving AI and beyond. But the signal is hardly pure. As the Financial Times notes, some big winners of the AI era—turbine makers like Siemens Energy, steel suppliers like Nucor, air conditioning installers like Comfort Systems USA—are not AGI plays at all. They're just construction companies with a high-demand, deep-pocketed customer.

And even among the purer AI bets, the investment math may work OK without something clearly indicative of superintelligence being achieved. Example: A new general-purpose technology that lifted economywide labor productivity growth by a full point, or even half of one, on a sustained basis would rank among the most valuable inventions in history. I’m not a hedgie, but do investors need to believe in superintelligence soonish to justify hefty bets on Nvidia or Anthropic? Maybe they only need believe AI can do for knowledge work what electrification did for the factory floor.

Mind the gap

My explanation for the apparent paradox: a sizable gap remains between what AI models can do in the lab and how broadly businesses are adopting them in economically valuable ways. That's the core insight of a new NBER paper, "Writing Code vs. Shipping Code: Productivity Effects Across Generations of AI Coding Tools," by MIT researchers Mert Demirer, Leon Musolff, and Liyuan Yang. Studying more than 100,000 GitHub developers, they find that AI coding tools produce large gains in the act of writing code. Alas, much of that gain evaporates before it reaches actual products. A 180 percent jump in commits (the individual code changes developers save to a codebase) becomes only a 50 percent increase in projects and a 30 percent increase in releases. Across major app stores, AI appears to be generating more apps, but not more usage.

From the paper:

When stages of production are complementary, automating one stage has bounded effects on final output: a vertical analog of the “weak links” logic in the macroeconomic growth literature. In software, the binding constraint appears to be shifting from writing code to reviewing, integrating, and ultimately distributing it. Whether future generations of AI tools can ease these downstream constraints—by producing higher-quality code that requires less human review, automating review and integration, or improving discovery and adoption—will determine whether the large task-level productivity gains we document ultimately translate into commensurate increases in shipped and used software.

We’ll see if Fable qualifies as the “higher quality” code that creates more material real-world impact.

Further empirical evidence of that “gap” comes from the updated AI Economic Indicators dashboard from the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Even as business adoption spreads quickly, the economic payoff remains well short of transformational. Most indicators still look broadly normal, overall efficiency growth as measured by Total Factor Productivity hasn't clearly accelerated, and only a handful of investment-related measures are flashing strong signals. More patience required, I guess.

This much is clear: The productivity revolution is still waiting to arrive. Also clear: The delay may not be entirely because Silicon Valley has failed to build clever enough models. The harder work is turning software into products people actually use, embedding them in firms, and wringing measurable economic value from them. These are problems of organization and execution, not merely of intelligence. Fable’s real test, then, might be whether it can help conjure away those bottlenecks. If it can’t, its technical wizardry will count for far less.

No fairytale ending there.

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