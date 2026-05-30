In Case You Missed It ...

✝️✨ On Pope Leo’s AI encyclical letter (Wednesday)

⤵️ Decline is still a choice (Thursday)

💥 A bad day for the American space program. There will be more. And that’s OK (Friday)

⤴️⤵️ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

⤵ Down Wing Things

↕️ Which Wing Things?

Essays and Q&As

✝️✨ On Pope Leo’s AI encyclical letter

The good: Leo’s vision of keeping humanity central to the Age of AI aligns with the Up Wing project: using technology and policy to alleviate suffering and unlock new possibilities. Not utopia. Just a wealthier, healthier world.

The concern: The encyclical frames AI-driven automation almost entirely through “social disruption and moral risk”—warning that pursuing greater profits cannot justify “systematically sacrificing jobs.”

Why it matters: That view ignores the historical pattern whereby disruptive general-purpose technologies—steam, electrification, the internet—eventually created new industries and dramatically higher living standards.

The bottom line: Pope Leo’s “technocratic paradigm” framing carries a Down Wing intellectual pedigree that has proven harmful to human flourishing for more than half a century. The Vatican should hire better economists.

⤵️ Decline is still a choice

The pattern: At precisely the moment innovation became harder after the postwar boom, America became less willing to tolerate the risks and disruptions inseparable from innovative discovery. We underfunded science, overregulated the physical economy, and abandoned Apollo-scale aspirations.

The new wrinkle: A Peterson Institute brief finds the AI economy is growing at over 2,000 percent per year in quality-adjusted terms—yet barely registering in GDP because per-unit prices are crashing as fast as output rises. We may be dramatically underestimating AI’s impact.

The real question: Imagine Washington pushing an EU-style AI Act, compute restrictions, algorithmic mandates. What would that cost us—economically and in national security terms?

The bottom line: So many decisions to be made. Are our current leaders ready to make them?

🚀💥 A bad day for the American space program. There will be more. And that’s OK

The week: NASA awarded contracts for the first elements of a lunar base — then Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a static-fire test, badly damaging its only launch pad and possibly grounding the rocket for a year or longer.

The stakes: China is steadily ticking off boxes for a crewed lunar landing before 2030—maybe before America. A successful Chinese landing would hand Beijing a soft-power coup beamed across social media.

The history lesson: The New Glenn explosion echoes the Soviet N1 disaster of July 1969—one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. The N1 catastrophe ultimately helped kill the Soviet lunar program entirely.

Why this is different: America today enjoys what the Soviets lacked—multiple rockets, multiple firms, multiple reasons to keep going. Commercial incentives plus strategic competition with China make space imperative regardless of setbacks.

The bottom line: We will continue to keep lighting the candle!

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