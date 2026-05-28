⤵️ Decline is still a choice
America's AI moment will be made or unmade by policy
My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:
Let’s set the mood with some recent headlines:
“More Than Half of US Says AI Likely to Harm Them, Poll Finds” - Bloomberg
“‘The Most Bipartisan Issue Since Beer’: Opposition to Data Centers”- NYT
“The American Rebellion Against AI Is Gaining Steam” - WSJ
“The great American data centre divide” - FT
Folks, this is why “decline is a choice” is an underrated thesis. Implicit is the notion that our choices matter. We have societal—even civilizational—agency. If I didn’t believe that, I wouldn’t be an economic policy analyst and writer.