My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

Let’s set the mood with some recent headlines:

“More Than Half of US Says AI Likely to Harm Them, Poll Finds” - Bloomberg

“‘The Most Bipartisan Issue Since Beer’: Opposition to Data Centers”- NYT

“The American Rebellion Against AI Is Gaining Steam” - WSJ

“The great American data centre divide” - FT

Folks, this is why “decline is a choice” is an underrated thesis. Implicit is the notion that our choices matter. We have societal—even civilizational—agency. If I didn’t believe that, I wouldn’t be an economic policy analyst and writer.