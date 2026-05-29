My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

It’s never easy being a spacefaring nation, especially at the dawn of a new space age.

On Tuesday, a key moment for the prospects of humanity’s off-planet existence. NASA awarded contracts for some of the first elements of a future American lunar base. The agency tasked Astrolab and Lunar Outpost with building large, autonomous lunar rovers for astronauts, while Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin won a contract worth up to $468 million to deliver those rovers to the Moon. The news further cemented Blue Origin as a central player in NASA’s Artemis program.

Then Thursday happened. Boom.