In Case You Missed It ...

🚀 Wall Street on SpaceX: ‘Everything depends on Starship.’ And they’re right (Tuesday, 1744 words)

Since SpaceX's recent Wall Street debut, I've been waiting for the initial analyses by the various IPO underwriters. First, to what extent are the (unsurprisingly, really) bullish takes dependent on the company achieving rapid reusability with Starship. Second, how do the analysts rate the odds of all that good stuff happening? Third, what are the exact forecasts about where launch costs are headed? Everything, from orbital data centers to Mars colonization, is downstream from that number. (Keep in mind that, at least for now, the whole thing is basically funded by Starlink's cash gusher). The banks, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan in this case, in their reports concede the execution risks are heroic. But occasional trillionaire Elon Musk obviously has an impressive record here. And the prize, if successfully seized, is the ability to exploit the largest economic frontier ever. One might even say the final economic frontier!

Share

🐭 The 7 most Up Wing films from Disney/Pixar this century (Thursday, 1882 words)