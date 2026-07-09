My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers:

Last year I looked at the 100 best films of the 21st century, based on a New York Times poll of 500 Hollywood insiders, and from that list chose seven that were the most pro-progress, or “Up Wing” in the parlance of this newsletter. With this week’s debut of the live-action version of Moana, I thought it would be a good time to do another cinema-themed Up Wing list, this time about the films of Disney/Pixar. Readers of my book might recall that I explore Walt Disney himself as perhaps the greatest futurist in American history.

Let me add that the 2025 list included a film that absolutely belongs on this list and might even be number one, Ratatouille from 2007. In addition my utterly arbitrary rule against repeats, the films had to be both Up Wing and, you know, really good movies. If I missed any screamingly obvious ones, please let me know in the comments below.

Enjoy!

7. Up

There's more to Up Wing thinking (particularly the conservative futurist variant) than techno-solutionism. It also involves an acceptance of obligation: to respect our grand civilizational inheritance by building upon it. We ain’t done yet, people. In Up (2009), widower Carl misunderstands his obligation to past, present, and future—which results in him hunkering down in the house he shared with his beloved Ellie, treating young "Wilderness Explorer" Russell as a nuisance rather than an opportunity to pass along adventuring values, and even choosing to save his house over saving Kevin, the rare South American bird long pursued by the film's villain, the obsessed explorer Muntz. But Carl is finally reminded of his obligation by Ellie's scrapbook, one filled with photos of their life together and one page with this charge: "Thanks for the adventure—now go have a new one!" That's a great message for America and the West here in the early decades of a new century.

6. Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland’s (2015) visual language of a gleaming, green techno-utopia may seem cliché more than a decade later (although I'm hardly tired of it and apparently AI image generators aren't either). Its ideas, however, are an almost pure cinematic manifestation of an Up Wing worldview (and my book). This especially: What we believe about the future matters. As Dutch futurist Frederik Polak famously put it (he is quoted in my book), any society "turning aside from its own heritage of positive visions of the future, or actively at work in changing these positive visions into negative ones, has no future."

And that's the story of Tomorrowland, which begins at the 1964 World's Fair in all its retrofuturist glory. But that Up Wing vision is never achieved (except in the pocket-universe referenced in the movie’s title) because humanity is being subconsciously and intentionally fed images of a possible negative futures—which we we unexpectedly embraced (whether accepting nuclear reactors as massive radiation hazards or Hollywood making movies where technology and techo-capitalism make all our lives worse). As the governor of Tomorrowland (amazingly, it’s Hugh Laurie) who’s responsible for the doomer feed says: