Faster, Please!

Faster, Please!

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
8h

I am not an engineer. But these starships keep blowing up. Getting them to work and become reusable is unclear and if not the stock will crater. The Mars scenario is sci-fi.

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