Faster, Please!
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
🌎 Storm watch: My chat with climate policy expert Roger Pielke Jr.
Listen now | Faster, Please! — The Podcast #93
Feb 19
•
James Pethokoukis
13
1
3
34:43
🧬 The FDA's Moderna mRNA reversal
How vaccine skepticism still threatens America's health and a new age of biotechnological progress
Feb 18
•
James Pethokoukis
16
2
🔥 American hot rocks
Superhot geothermal aims to replicate a familiar US innovation path
Feb 16
•
James Pethokoukis
7
2
🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #21
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
Feb 14
•
James Pethokoukis
7
1
✨ AI’s superintelligence gamble
Silicon Valley is racing toward 'godlike' capability. The real debate isn’t whether it’s risky — it’s whether standing still is riskier.
Feb 13
•
James Pethokoukis
10
💥 AI anxiety: Is 'something big happening,' really?
The case for caution amid accelerating AI capability
Feb 11
•
James Pethokoukis
10
1
1
🌕 Occupy Luna: Elon Musk's gravity arbitrage
SpaceX’s surprising Moon pivot reveals the important role of capitalism in humanity's future among the stars
Feb 11
•
James Pethokoukis
4
🚼 The case against fertility panic
History and economics say birthrates won’t rebound — and the US economy can adjust. Yet America can also do better
Feb 8
•
James Pethokoukis
5
🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #20
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
Feb 7
•
James Pethokoukis
2
⏸️💨 The pause before the gale
AI’s disruption is arriving slowly, unevenly, and then eventually all at once. And that's OK
Feb 6
•
James Pethokoukis
16
3
☄️Awaiting apocalypse: My chat with journalist and author Dorian Lynskey
Listen now | Faster, Please! — The Podcast #92
Feb 4
•
James Pethokoukis
4
2
26:40
🤖 What to think about the Moltbook Moment
A brief flirtation with science fiction, followed by a reality check
Feb 3
•
James Pethokoukis
7
2
© 2026 James Pethokoukis
·
Publisher Privacy
∙
Publisher Terms
Substack
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts