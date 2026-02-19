Faster, Please!

🌎 Storm watch: My chat with climate policy expert Roger Pielke Jr.
Listen now | Faster, Please! — The Podcast #93
  James Pethokoukis
34:43
🧬 The FDA's Moderna mRNA reversal
How vaccine skepticism still threatens America's health and a new age of biotechnological progress
  James Pethokoukis
🔥 American hot rocks
Superhot geothermal aims to replicate a familiar US innovation path
  James Pethokoukis
🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #21
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
  James Pethokoukis
✨ AI’s superintelligence gamble
Silicon Valley is racing toward 'godlike' capability. The real debate isn’t whether it’s risky — it’s whether standing still is riskier.
  James Pethokoukis
💥 AI anxiety: Is 'something big happening,' really?
The case for caution amid accelerating AI capability
  James Pethokoukis
🌕 Occupy Luna: Elon Musk's gravity arbitrage
SpaceX’s surprising Moon pivot reveals the important role of capitalism in humanity's future among the stars
  James Pethokoukis
🚼 The case against fertility panic
History and economics say birthrates won’t rebound — and the US economy can adjust. Yet America can also do better
  James Pethokoukis
🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #20
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
  James Pethokoukis
⏸️💨 The pause before the gale
AI’s disruption is arriving slowly, unevenly, and then eventually all at once. And that's OK
  James Pethokoukis
☄️Awaiting apocalypse: My chat with journalist and author Dorian Lynskey
Listen now | Faster, Please! — The Podcast #92
  James Pethokoukis
26:40
🤖 What to think about the Moltbook Moment
A brief flirtation with science fiction, followed by a reality check
  James Pethokoukis
