😵‍💫 AI anxiety and the 3+ confusions of Bernie Sanders (Tuesday)

⤵️ The axis of US decline: anti-data center, anti-AI, anti-nuclear (Wednesday)

🚀 SpaceX and the economics of space (Thursday)

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

Space, energy & infrastructure

Nineteen years on, companies team up for US new-build project - World Nuclear News

How to Stop a Killer Asteroid - The MIT Press Reader

AI economy, investing & policy

Texas is becoming America Inc’s centre of gravity - The Economist

AI jobs & labor

AI Is Taking Over the Most Cursed Job in the World - WIRED

AI in business, industry & products

Science, health & medicine

A golden age of maths is dawning and mathematicians are freaking out - New Scientist

The science around GLP-1 drugs and cancer is suddenly getting a lot more interesting - The Washington Post

Pancreatic cancer halted by virus injection in three patients - New Scientist

Cancer jab can eradicate entire tumours in patients, trial shows - The Guardian

The blood cancer that became solvable - Works in Progress Magazine

Inside the Trump-backed push to bring AI doctors into American medicine - The Washington Post

Transport & housing

Berkshire Is Convinced the American Dream of Homeownership Will Stay Alive - WSJ

Data centers, power & the build-out

Americans Now Blame Data Centers for Their Rising Power Bills - Heatmap News

AI policy, regulation & risk

How AI could make wars go nuclear - Vox

Trump plan to test AI models has a problem—US security teams were gutted by DOGE - Ars Technica

AI companies & models

The skeptic’s guide to humanoid robots going viral on the Internet - Ars Technica

Meta Keeps Delaying the Release of Its New AI Model to Developers - WSJ

AI skepticism, sentiment & culture

Nearly Half of Americans Are Pessimistic About AI’s Effect on Their Lives - Heatmap News

AI, jobs & the professions

AI is ushering in a new era of colonialism - Axios

Mathematicians warn of AI threats to profession as industry encroaches - Ars Technica

Science, business & space

American capitalism has taken an apocalyptic turn - The Economist

How Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring changed the world in 1962 - New Scientist

SpaceX, Blue Origin & the space race

Massive Blue Origin rocket explosion gives edge to Elon Musk in space race - The Washington Post

AI energy & data centers

AI is turning energy into the hottest business in America - Axios

The Electricity Economy Is Having Its Moment - Heatmap News

AI policy, regulation & national security

AI labs, self-improvement & existential risk

Anthropic warns AI could soon help build its own successors - Axios

The race to build AI that can improve itself - FT

AI capabilities, consciousness & philosophy

The Pope’s AI Vision and Its Limits - Project Syndicate

No, Artificial Intelligence Is Not Conscious - The Atlantic

Why AI can solve hard math problems but can’t count - The Argument

A guide for the perplexed on AI - FT

AI economy, jobs, education & society

How to Raise ‘AI-Native’ Kids - The Free Press

Classrooms lean into analog learning in the AI era - Axios

5 ideas for how we survive the possible AI jobs apocalypse - The Washington Post

😵‍💫 AI anxiety and the 3+ confusions of Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders wants Washington to seize half of America’s biggest AI companies. In a New York Times op-ed, the Vermont socialist proposed a one-time tax, paid in stock, handing the government 50 percent of OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and others—plus board seats and voting power.

Why it matters: This would be an unprecedented act of government intervention in private enterprise, justified by the claim that since AI is built on humanity’s collective knowledge, its wealth must benefit humanity.

A big puzzlement: Sanders is confused on three fronts:

How innovation benefits society. He downplays cancers diagnosed earlier, productivity gains, cheaper goods, and scientific breakthroughs. There’s more to ROI than government checks.

AI’s trade-offs. A government owning half of OpenAI has every incentive to keep it growing, not slow it down. Sanders seems confused.