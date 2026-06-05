🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #35
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
In Case You Missed It ...
😵💫 AI anxiety and the 3+ confusions of Bernie Sanders (Tuesday)
⤵️ The axis of US decline: anti-data center, anti-AI, anti-nuclear (Wednesday)
🚀 SpaceX and the economics of space (Thursday)
⤴️⤵️ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
Space, energy & infrastructure
Elon Musk’s SpaceX pitches investors $1.78tn valuation in historic IPO - The Washington Post
Goldman Sachs expects SpaceX’s AI revenue to increase 100-fold by 2030 - FT
It Was a Messy Week for Jeff Bezos’ and Elon Musk’s Space Race - WSJ
Solar sails edge closer to reality, but interstellar travel is another story - Phys.org
How to Stop a Killer Asteroid - The MIT Press Reader
X-energy submits Xe-100 for UK regulatory assessment - World Nuclear News
Nineteen years on, companies team up for US new-build project - World Nuclear News
Google pushes water standards amid data center backlash - Axios
AI economy, investing & policy
Anthropic files for blockbuster initial public offering - FT
OpenAI and Anthropic May Be Rivals, but Investors Aren’t Picking Sides - WIRED
Alphabet to sell up to $80bn in shares to fund its AI build-out - FT
Venture Capital Turns to Hardware Bets as AI Threatens Software Companies - WSJ
Artificial Intelligence and the Global Economy: A Decade of Transformation Toward the 100-Year Economic Quarter (2025–2030) - SSRN
AI Boosting Business Formation - Apollo
The US Exports Intelligence - Marginal REVOLUTION
Texas is becoming America Inc’s centre of gravity - The Economist
AI jobs & labor
How One Tech Company Created 13 New Types of Jobs Because of A.I. - NYT
AI in business, industry & products
How small businesses can leverage AI - MIT Technology Review
Uber’s AI Doubts Are Just Normal Growing Pains - Bloomberg
From 15 hours to one minute: How AI/ML is speeding up GM’s development - Ars Technica
From Cow-Milking Robots to Weed-Zapping Lasers, Farmers Are Embracing A.I. - NYT
Science, health & medicine
Inside the Trump-backed push to bring AI doctors into American medicine - The Washington Post
The blood cancer that became solvable - Works in Progress Magazine
Cancer jab can eradicate entire tumours in patients, trial shows - The Guardian
Pancreatic cancer halted by virus injection in three patients - New Scientist
The science around GLP-1 drugs and cancer is suddenly getting a lot more interesting - The Washington Post
We May Already Have an Anti-Aging Vaccine - RealClearScience
Jeff Bezos Is Funding a Wild Hunt for the Brain’s ‘Core Algorithm’ - WIRED
A golden age of maths is dawning and mathematicians are freaking out - New Scientist
Transport & housing
Joby Demonstrated its Air Taxi in Manhattan, but You Can’t Fly in It Yet - NYT
Berkshire Is Convinced the American Dream of Homeownership Will Stay Alive - WSJ
⤵ Down Wing Things
Data centers, power & the build-out
America’s Data Center Build-Out Is Falling Way Behind Schedule - WSJ
Americans Now Blame Data Centers for Their Rising Power Bills - Heatmap News
China fueling U.S. data center resistance, AI groups claim - Axios
AI policy, regulation & risk
U.S. Officials Discuss Taking Financial Stakes in AI Industry - WSJ
Trump plan to test AI models has a problem—US security teams were gutted by DOGE - Ars Technica
The White House’s Missing AI Rule Book Is a Growing Liability - Bloomberg
Florida sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman over ChatGPT - Axios Tampa Bay
Scientists Find Way to Supercharge Dangerous Computer ‘Worms’ With A.I. - NYT
China Aims A.I. at Predicting Who Could Pose a Political Risk - NYT
AI companies & models
Meta Keeps Delaying the Release of Its New AI Model to Developers - WSJ
The skeptic’s guide to humanoid robots going viral on the Internet - Ars Technica
AI skepticism, sentiment & culture
Nearly Half of Americans Are Pessimistic About AI’s Effect on Their Lives - Heatmap News
Meet the Sad Wives of AI - Wired
His Chatbot Nearly Ruined Him. To Recover, He Had to Destroy It. - WSJ
AI, jobs & the professions
Is A.I. Replacing Tech Workers or Providing an Excuse for Job Cuts? - NYT
Mathematicians warn of AI threats to profession as industry encroaches - Ars Technica
Science, business & space
Donald Trump’s proposed grant rules could destroy US science, researcher warns - FT
Another red alert for American science - Science
How Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring changed the world in 1962 - New Scientist
American capitalism has taken an apocalyptic turn - The Economist
How long will it take to rebuild Blue Origin’s launch pad? We asked some SpaceX vets. - Ars Technica
↕️ Which Wing Things?
SpaceX, Blue Origin & the space race
Massive Blue Origin rocket explosion gives edge to Elon Musk in space race - The Washington Post
SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk Capital Needs Are Out of This World - Bloomberg
SpaceX Needs to Get to $5 Quadrillion to Rival Mag Seven Magic - Bloomberg
Can the stockmarket swallow Anthropic, SpaceX and OpenAI? - The Economist
AI energy & data centers
The Electricity Economy Is Having Its Moment - Heatmap News
How to Fix the Fastest-Rising Electricity Prices in the U.S. - Heatmap News
AI is turning energy into the hottest business in America - Axios
Phoenix Is a Data-Center Mecca—and Test Case for How to Pay for AI’s Power Needs - WSJ
AI policy, regulation & national security
Trump Signs Executive Order Seeking Oversight of A.I. Models - NYT
OpenAI diverges from White House on AI safety rules - Politico
Top AI CEOs Call for Law Protecting Against Biological Weapons - WSJ
US National Security Agency using Anthropic’s Mythos for cyber attacks - FT
Opt-In Surveillance Is Approaching - AI Frontiers Substack
AI labs, self-improvement & existential risk
Anthropic warns AI could soon help build its own successors - Axios
Anthropic Urges Global Pause in AI Development, Flags ‘Self-Improvement’ Risk - WSJ
AI Agents Plunged the Tech World Into Chaos. Here’s Exactly How That Happened - WIRED
AI capabilities, consciousness & philosophy
Why AI can solve hard math problems but can’t count - The Argument
Top AI labs expand research into machine ‘consciousness’ - FT
No, Artificial Intelligence Is Not Conscious - The Atlantic
Robotics: Humanoid Hands Are Physical AI’s Anti-Hype Test - Bloomberg
The Pope’s AI Vision and Its Limits - Project Syndicate
AI economy, jobs, education & society
U.S. Capitalism at a Crossroads: Three Questions the Country Now Faces - WSJ
5 ideas for how we survive the possible AI jobs apocalypse - The Washington Post
How to Raise ‘AI-Native’ Kids - The Free Press
Essays and Q&As
😵💫 AI anxiety and the 3+ confusions of Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders wants Washington to seize half of America’s biggest AI companies. In a New York Times op-ed, the Vermont socialist proposed a one-time tax, paid in stock, handing the government 50 percent of OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and others—plus board seats and voting power.
Why it matters: This would be an unprecedented act of government intervention in private enterprise, justified by the claim that since AI is built on humanity’s collective knowledge, its wealth must benefit humanity.
A big puzzlement: Sanders is confused on three fronts:
How innovation benefits society. He downplays cancers diagnosed earlier, productivity gains, cheaper goods, and scientific breakthroughs. There’s more to ROI than government checks.
AI’s trade-offs. A government owning half of OpenAI has every incentive to keep it growing, not slow it down. Sanders seems confused.
AI being like oil. Data is an input, not a scarce product. No working GPT existed before OpenAI. What a tired analogy.
Up Wing Up Shot: Social-media-ready politics, not serious policy.