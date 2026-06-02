My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

A scenario to consider: If the US federal government were ever to quasi-nationalize the big artificial-intelligence labs, it might look something like what investor and AI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner proposed in a viral 2024 analysis. He envisioned a catalyzing moment when, as AI rapidly approaches the inflection point of general or even superintelligence, Washington would fold the labs and leading cloud providers into a government-orchestrated—but voluntary—consortium for national-security reasons.

Exciting stuff! Think of it as a 21st-century version of the Manhattan Project (though the AI-nuclear comparisons typically obfuscate more than they illuminate).

Now, I’m not even sure that scenario is all that likely, even assuming the conditional technological advance.

But far less likely, I think, is what Bernie Sanders just proposed in The New York Times. Even though AI is currently neither (a) disrupting the labor market nor (b) supercharging productivity growth, the socialist US senator from Vermont would have the federal government ASAP seize 50 percent of the stock in the largest AI companies—OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI among them—through a one-time tax paid in stock.

Hey, no time like the present. I guess.