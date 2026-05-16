In Case You Missed It ...

✨💪 AI can do the work. Companies still aren’t sure they trust it (Monday)

✨🏁 The AI race that may matter most: 3 scenarios (Wednesday)

📱 How social media is saving the AI revolution (Friday)

⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

⤵ Down Wing Things

↕️ Which Wing Things?

Essays and Q&As

✨💪 AI can do the work. Companies still aren’t sure they trust it

Up to the Task: New findings from research group METR suggests Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview can now autonomously handle some complex tasks that would take skilled humans significant amounts of time, up to around 16 hours, to complete. This news adds to growing speculation that AI systems are advancing toward more sustained, independent problem-solving.

Identifying AGI: Defining AGI remains an elusive task. To different companies and researchers, AGI means very different things:

To OpenAI, for example, AGI means outperforming humans at economically valuable work. To Google, it is mastery of most cognitive tasks. Anthropic co-founder Ben Mann prefers an ‘economic Turing test,’ where AI can perform a job without revealing itself as AI

The debate, however, feels increasingly less philosophical and more practical as these tools find their place in the market.

The Reality: In practice, companies care less about abstract AGI benchmarks than dependable performance. Enterprise AI systems must stay on task, avoid dangerous mistakes, explain decisions to regulators, and function reliably inside real organizations. For now, AI “agents” remain heavily supervised assistants, not autonomous digital workers.

Up Wing Up Shot: Goldman Sachs sees AI adoption accelerating as computing costs fall sharply, potentially driving massive growth in enterprise AI use over the next 15 years. Still, the transformation is likely to be uneven and incremental, spreading via individual tasks and workflows rather than arriving in a single dramatic breakthrough moment.

✨🏁 The AI race that may matter most: 3 scenarios