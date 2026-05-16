🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #33
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
In Case You Missed It ...
✨💪 AI can do the work. Companies still aren’t sure they trust it (Monday)
✨🏁 The AI race that may matter most: 3 scenarios (Wednesday)
📱 How social media is saving the AI revolution (Friday)
⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
Anthropic agrees terms of $30bn funding deal at $900bn valuation - FT
Notable Researchers Join $4 Billion Effort to Build Self-Improving A.I. - NYT
Mira Murati Wants Her AI to ‘Keep Humans in the Loop’ - Wired
Anduril Raises $5 Billion, as Push to Modernize the Military Accelerates - NYT
The jobs apocalypse: a (very) short history - The Economist
How AI Could Benefit Workers, Even If It Displaces Most Jobs - AI Frontiers
AI Can Lead to a Fix of This Broken Government Program - Bberg Opinion
The School Trying to Rebuild Education for an AI World - TFP
RIP, Liberal Arts Colleges. Long Live the Liberal Arts. - Bberg
The newest AI boom pitch: Host a mini data center at your home - Ars Technica
Can floating data centres meet AI’s huge energy demand? - New Scientist
Data Centers in Space: A Pipe Dream, or AI’s Next Big Thing? - WSJ
SpaceX and Google Are in Talks to Launch Data Centers in Orbit - WSJ
Data Centers and Local Economies in the Age of AI: A Shift-Share Approach - SSRN
The AI Boom Needs Carbon Removal - Heatmap
Once again, SpaceX has set a new record for the tallest rocket ever built - Ars Technica
Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin weighs first external fundraising - FT
Fervo’s Hot Rocks Are Now a Hot Stock - Heatmap
Regulatory Reform Is Headed for the Nation’s Largest Grid - Heatmap
Routine vaccines may cut dementia risk—experts have startling hypothesis on how - Ars Technica
How an ‘Impossible’ Idea Led to a Pancreatic Cancer Breakthrough - NYT
A Single Infusion Could Suppress H.I.V. for Years, Study Suggests - NYT
The world of 2050: What’s actually possible - Big Think
Frictionless Security and Supersonic Flights: What Travel Might Look Like in 20 Years - WSJ
The World’s Most Surprising Capitalist Makeover Is Under Way in Sweden - WSJ
Why personalised pricing could be a good deal for shoppers - FT
⤵ Down Wing Things
Peter Thiel-Backed Startup Bets Its AI Can Boost Hiring - WSJ
Meta’s Embrace of A.I. Is Making Its Employees Miserable - NYT
White-collar workers report growing feelings of ‘AI brain fry’ - FT
This Is Why You’re Drowning in Busywork - NYT Opinion
Women at the sharp end as AI takes over administrative roles - FT
Korea’s AI ‘People’s Dividend’ Will Ensure Common Poverty - Bberg Opinion
The AI Backlash Could Get Very Ugly - The Atlantic
7 in 10 Americans oppose data centers being built in their communities - Wapo
Meet the Sad Wives of AI - Wired
China’s Best and Brightest Tech Talent Is Going Back to China - WSJ
Xi Jinping Is Planning for China’s Final Victory Over the U.S. - NYT Opinion
A new US military wargame series began by simulating a nuclear weapon in orbit - Ars Technica
Why U.S. Test Scores Are in a ‘Generation-Long Decline’ - NYT
How American Cool Dies - NYT Opinion
↕️ Which Wing Things?
The Quadrillion-Dollar Disagreement on AI and the Economy - AI Frontiers
Taiwan Is the Key to AI Dominance - WSJ Opinion
China Seeks A.I. Independence, Weakening Trump’s Leverage - NYT
Life without US tech - FT
The Shared Feeling of Being Harvested by the Future - NYT Opinion
What happens when AI starts building itself? - TechCrunch
The Democratic approach to AI is not all about bans - The Economist
A.I. and Humans Battle It Out in a Cybersecurity Showdown - NYT
Does an LLM Hear Your Prayers? - WSJ Opinion
Parenting Teens in the Age of AI Means Choosing Trust Over Control - Bberg Opinion
Typing Is Being Replaced by Whispering—and It’s Way More Annoying - WSJ
NASA provides some details about Artemis III, but hard decisions remain - Ars Technica
Essays and Q&As
✨💪 AI can do the work. Companies still aren’t sure they trust it
Up to the Task: New findings from research group METR suggests Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview can now autonomously handle some complex tasks that would take skilled humans significant amounts of time, up to around 16 hours, to complete. This news adds to growing speculation that AI systems are advancing toward more sustained, independent problem-solving.
Identifying AGI: Defining AGI remains an elusive task. To different companies and researchers, AGI means very different things:
To OpenAI, for example, AGI means outperforming humans at economically valuable work. To Google, it is mastery of most cognitive tasks. Anthropic co-founder Ben Mann prefers an ‘economic Turing test,’ where AI can perform a job without revealing itself as AI
The debate, however, feels increasingly less philosophical and more practical as these tools find their place in the market.
The Reality: In practice, companies care less about abstract AGI benchmarks than dependable performance. Enterprise AI systems must stay on task, avoid dangerous mistakes, explain decisions to regulators, and function reliably inside real organizations. For now, AI “agents” remain heavily supervised assistants, not autonomous digital workers.
Up Wing Up Shot: Goldman Sachs sees AI adoption accelerating as computing costs fall sharply, potentially driving massive growth in enterprise AI use over the next 15 years. Still, the transformation is likely to be uneven and incremental, spreading via individual tasks and workflows rather than arriving in a single dramatic breakthrough moment.