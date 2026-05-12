My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

It was a classic weekend brouhaha on X/Twitter. The topic: intriguing new findings from METR, a research group that tests how long the latest and greatest advanced AI systems can autonomously handle difficult real-world tasks that take skilled humans a good chunk of time to accomplish. Coding or research projects—that sort of thing.

What got techies buzzing was that Anthropic’s new Claude Mythos Preview model reportedly pushed to the upper edge of METR’s current benchmark range. It successfully completed some tasks that would take skilled humans roughly 16 hours—though METR cautions that measurements at that level remain noisy. Even so, the result reinforced a growing sense among many close observers that frontier AI systems are becoming more autonomous at a surprisingly rapid pace.

Plenty of this sort of thing:

The AI zoomies

Are we “taking off,” as suggested by that enthusiastic X poster? Or to put it another way, have we taken another step—or maybe a few long steps—toward AGI?