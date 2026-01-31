In Case You Missed It ...

💥🔄️ The AI Boom Loop

Upward Spiral: Silicon Valley is trying to devise a system wherein AI improves the very systems that create AI — designing chips, tuning models, and automating research — then reinvesting those gains into faster progress. A “boom loop” of compounding intelligence.

Automated Advancement: Startups and major labs are already at work, with new companies using AI to redesign hardware and optimize models. The goal isn’t smarter chatbots — it’s automating innovation itself.

Breaking the Silicon Ceiling: Economist Charles I. Jones argues that long-run growth comes from idea creation, not task efficiency. AI that merely automates work sustains today’s economy. AI that accelerates discovery could push growth beyond its century-long two-percent (per capita) trend.

Up Wing Up Shot: The next productivity boom may come from recursive, affordable software that makes progress compound. No Singularity required — just faster science, cheaper intelligence, and a flywheel that keeps turning.