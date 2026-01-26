💥🔄️ The AI Boom Loop
Recursive machine intelligence could turn automation into compounding innovation — and break the economy out of its century-old growth path
My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:
Call it the Boom Loop — or, if you’ll indulge me, the Faster, Please Flywheel: artificial intelligence that improves the very machinery that generates AI, then turns those improvements back on itself in a compounding, upward spiral of computational capability.