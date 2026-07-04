In Case You Missed It ...

↗️ Measuring human welfare in the Age of AI (Tuesday, 1233 words)

GDP is a great but incomplete economic measure that captures a bit less than the full picture of human flourishing, and I think the Age of AI may require additional ways of measuring human progress.

🗽 The Up Wing road not taken, 1976 (Thursday, 1202 words)

The Bicentennial occurred during the early years the Great Downshift, but so many Up Wing things took place that I wonder if 1976 was a missed opportunity for a different policy path, one we get a second chance at with America 250.

🎈 ‘To Fly!’: The most Up Wing film of the 1976 American Bicentennial (Friday, Q&A)

I loved this film as a kid—director Christopher Nolan, too, it turns out (we saw it at the same IMAX theater in Illinois—and my re-upped chat with co-director Greg MacGillivray has inspired me all over again.

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⤴️⤵️ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

America 250

Anthropic

Consciousness

Space

Biotech

Energy

Economy

⤵ Down Wing Things

Geopolitics

Policy

Economy

Space

Energy

Culture

Demographics

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↕️ Which Wing Things?

America

Anthropic

Economy

Chips

Energy

Demographics

Aviation

On sale everywhere: The Conservative Futurist: How To Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised