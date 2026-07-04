⏩ FP! Week In Review #39
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
In Case You Missed It ...
↗️ Measuring human welfare in the Age of AI (Tuesday, 1233 words)
GDP is a great but incomplete economic measure that captures a bit less than the full picture of human flourishing, and I think the Age of AI may require additional ways of measuring human progress.
🗽 The Up Wing road not taken, 1976 (Thursday, 1202 words)
The Bicentennial occurred during the early years the Great Downshift, but so many Up Wing things took place that I wonder if 1976 was a missed opportunity for a different policy path, one we get a second chance at with America 250.
🎈 ‘To Fly!’: The most Up Wing film of the 1976 American Bicentennial (Friday, Q&A)
I loved this film as a kid—director Christopher Nolan, too, it turns out (we saw it at the same IMAX theater in Illinois—and my re-upped chat with co-director Greg MacGillivray has inspired me all over again.
⤴️⤵️ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
America 250
What America gets right - Axios
The Founders Are Why America Is Rich. That Legacy Is at Risk - WSJ
25 reasons to be optimistic about America’s future - WashPost
My fellow American: who should be remembered for the next 250 years? - FT
Happy 250th to a Battered But Beautiful America - Bloomberg
No One Can Control the Future - Reason
The populists lost - The Argument Mag
The US is better off than it was in 1976. So why does it feel worse? - Vox
Anthropic
America should not imprison frontier AI - The Economist
U.S. Lifts Restrictions on Anthropic’s Most Powerful A.I. Models - NYT
Anthropic Reaches Deal With Trump Administration to Restore Access to Fable AI Model - WSJ
Anthropic launches Claude Science in push for pharma revenue - FT
Consciousness
Me, Myself and AI - WSJ
He warned AI could be conscious. Here’s what happened next. - WashPost
Tech companies are searching for signs that chatbots are conscious - WashPost
How Working Memory May Give Rise to Consciousness - RealClearScience
Jeff Bezos Is Funding a Wild Hunt for the Brain’s ‘Core Algorithm’ - WIRED
Space
After 53 years, the FAA wants to bring back civilian supersonic flight - Pop-Sci
NASA chief praises progress Blue Origin is making after launch failure - Ars Technica
SpaceX Showed Investors Prototype of Elon Musk’s New AI Device - WSJ
Curiosity, Perseverance and Now Promise? NASA May Send a Mars Rover to the Moon. - NYT
Rocket Lab Buys Satellite Operator Iridium in Bid to Challenge SpaceX - WSJ
Biotech
What is ‘SpudCell’? Arguably the greatest bioengineering feat yet - New Scientist
New Study of Billions of mRNA Vaccine Shots Confirms Their Safety and Efficacy - Reason
I’m the first person whose life was saved by CRISPR base editing - New Scientist
Energy
Battery start-ups see ‘crazy’ demand to smooth power surges in data centres - FT
Slowdown of AMOC ocean current may be gradual and reversible - New Scientist
Former managers call for restart of German nuclear power plants - World Nuclear News
Economy
Eliminate ‘personal pricing’ and you risk harming consumers - FT
This Music Box Is a Ray of Hope for a Decadent Tech Industry - NYT
CIA Aims to Speed Up Tech Adoption as AI Is ‘Rewriting’ Conflict - Bloomberg
Heavy corporate AI spenders add staff faster than peers - FT
The Tech Innovations Readers Want to See in the Next 20 Years - WSJ
What AI Will Do to Art - The Atlantic
US government wants to have a useful quantum computer by 2028 - New Scientist
South Korea to spend $1T on more memory chip production and humanoid robots - Ars Technica
⤵ Down Wing Things
Geopolitics
A Taiwan Crisis Is Coming — and Xi May Not Wait - Bloomberg
China Resets the AI Race - WSJ
China Has Matched Anthropic in Cybersecurity, Resetting AI Race - WSJ
China Emerges as a Relative Winner From Strait of Hormuz Crisis - NYT
Policy
Donald Trump’s AI regime is opaque, unpredictable—and unsustainable - The Economist
Economy
The World’s Top Economists Are Sounding the Alarm on AI - WSJ
AI: The ROI Runway Could Be Long Outside the Tech Sector - Apollo
Opinion | The Generational Force Hollowing Out the Economy - NYT
AI ‘exuberance’ risks ending in lengthy investment bust, BIS warns - FT
Google caps Meta’s Gemini use as AI demand strains capacity - FT
Space
SpaceX Is Junk. That’s What the Bond Market Says - Bloomberg
NASA inspector general suggests Boeing’s Starliner will now be a decade late - Ars Technica
Why NASA Can’t Leave LEO - D. Dowd Muska Substack
The Rise of Space AI Might Explain the Fermi Paradox - Universe Today
Energy
New Jersey Lawmakers Just Nixed a 2-Year-Old Data Center Tax Credit - Heatmap
Amid stark opposition, data center developers think twice about Florida - POLITICO
Why air conditioning became a cross-Atlantic culture war - Vox
The Overlooked Reason Europe Doesn’t Have AC - The Atlantic
Culture
The rise of vibe lawyering - The Economist
Professor denounces mass AI fraud on an exam at Brown University - El País
Demographics
Living in a ghost town: The geography of depopulation and ageing - CEPR
The Lab Mistake That Might Revolutionize Computing - IEEE Spectrum
↕️ Which Wing Things?
America
Will America Survive Another 250 Years? We Asked 11 Historians - Politico
America is anxious, and awesomely powerful - The Economist
Anthropic
The Anthropic Fable Ban Is Over. The Battle Over How to Tame AI Has Just Begun - WSJ
They built the world’s most powerful AI. They’re facing a mystery they can’t explain. - WashPost
LLMs are stuck in a groupthink groove. This startup is trying to get them out. - MIT Technology Review
Economy
A.I. Is Reshaping the Economy. Good Luck Measuring How. - NYT
A.I. ‘Employees’ Might Disrupt Work in Unexpected Ways - NYT
Why the market for histories of depressions is red hot - The Economist
Chips
China Defies US Restrictions and Builds the World’s Fastest Supercomputer - WIRED
Chip Makers Are Profiting Off AI at the Expense of Just About Everyone Else - WSJ
Energy
AI Data Centers Use Far More Water Than Most Tech Giants Report - WSJ
Thinking Like an Engineer Won’t Fix the Grid - Heatmap News
An Alternative Theory of Europe’s AC Problems - Heatmap News
6 Facts About Europe and Air Conditioning - Heatmap News
Demographics
Tyler Cowen: The Fertility Crash Will Make the World a Small Town - The Free Press
Aviation
On sale everywhere: The Conservative Futurist: How To Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised