My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

The 1976 American Bicentennial occurred several years into the period I call the Great Downshift, a multi-decade era of relative stagnation—one that I hope is finally ending with the emergence of a powerful new general-purpose technology, a push for clean energy abundance (from whatever source), America’s return to space exploration and colonization, and stunning medical advances that go far beyond just GLP-1s.

So many pro-progress Up Wing things happening, folks.

Look, it wasn’t a great year for the US economy, although in recovery mode from the nasty November 1973–March 1975 recession—the worst downturn since the Great Depression. The Misery Index for that year (the inflation rate plus unemployment rate) remained elevated at a historically high 13-plus.

In addition to the stagflation hangover, accelerating anti-nuclear sentiment pushed California’s legislature to impose a moratorium blocking new reactor builds, a rushed effort to vaccinate the US population against swine flu ended in failure, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey banned the supersonic Concorde from landing at JFK in New York City.

Lots of anti-progress Down Wing things.

But there were also a truly startling number of really significant Up Wing happenings: the feel-good Bicentennial celebration itself, Viking 1 and 2 landing on Mars, the formation of Apple Computer and the release of the Apple I personal computer, NASA rolling out the prototype Space Shuttle Enterprise orbiter, the inspirational film Rocky, the America Rock cartoon series on Saturday mornings, and while the Concorde couldn’t yet land in the Big Apple, it did begin transatlantic runs to Washington Dulles that May.

Let me also highlight that 1976 saw the opening of the main building of the National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall, with its IMAX theater featuring the premiere of the glorious Up Wing film To Fly! during Bicentennial week celebration. (Please check out my Q&A podcast with the film’s co-director, Greg MacGillivray.)

Thinking about all those Up Wing happenings, especially the real sense of American renewal that flooded the country back then, I got to wondering: Might 1976 have been a real missed opportunity to make decisions that would have—if not necessarily stopped the Great Downshift—at least shortened and softened the half-century of stagnation that followed, measured against the techno-optimist dreams of the immediate postwar decades?

As I explain in my book, there was widespread expert opinion in the 1960s that the postwar boom would basically never end. It might even accelerate thanks to what seemed to be an increasing pace of technological progress. Such was the era of Up Wing 1.0, a pro-progress period I date as starting in 1955 for various technological and cultural reasons: the start of the Space Race, the announcement of the polio vaccine, and the opening of Disneyland and its Tomorrowland theme section, among others.

By my reckoning, Up Wing 1.0 ended in 1973 with the start of a downturn that coincided with what most economists mark as the end of the great postwar productivity boom. The Great Downshift had begun. One critical economic consequence (there were also cultural implications): Innovation-driven productivity growth—also known as total factor productivity growth—slowed dramatically and, apart from the 1995–2004 tech boom (which included Up Wing 2.0), never really recovered to its Up Wing 1.0 pace. Fingers crossed the AI Revolution changes that.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Was this all inevitable and irreversible? There were certainly important macro factors at play, mainly the deep exhaustion of the 20th century growth machine. The easy productivity gains from earlier technologies (electrification, internal combustion engine, industrial chemicals) had been spent, and transformative new ideas were becoming harder to find, requiring more researchers and resources. Those were significant headwinds.

But our decisions played a key role, too. We began regulating as if a thicket of rules would have no material impact on national innovation and invested in science as if a weaker government commitment to basic research wouldn’t undermine America’s engine of discovery.

Time for a bit of alternate history. Imagine if, starting in 1976, the following had happened:

Congress revises the National Environmental Policy Act of 1970, a law that was already making it harder to build US infrastructure, such as the Trans-Alaskan pipeline. It then looks at other environmental law for signs they also overcorrected for legitimate pollution concerns.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission treats the 1979 Three Mile Island accident as evidence of successful safety protocols, with Congress also making it clear that lengthening reactor build times due to regulatory bottlenecks were unacceptable, a move supported in this timeline by the US president, himself someone with nuclear training.

Worried about US economic growth following the early 1970s recession, Washington reverses the post-Apollo slide in federal research spending as a share of GDP, treating advanced energy, biotechnology, computing, and materials science as national projects worthy of Apollo-level effort.

America decides that winning the Space Race doesn't mean being stuck forever in low-Earth orbit. So there's a new post-Apollo bargain, one that accounts for economics while still making room for mega-goals such as orbital infrastructure and lunar colonization: government R&D that backs reusable rockets, regulatory embrace of commercial launch markets, and a procurement model that replaces cost-plus contracts with fixed-price agreements.

That all may sound fanciful, and maybe the window has already closed. But in 1976 Americans were a lot more optimistic than you might imagine. A new Vox piece by Bryan Walsh (“The US is better off than it was in 1976. So why does it feel worse?”) reports that America was putting the Vietnam War, Watergate, and the recent economic tumult behind it (and perhaps mostly ignoring elite talk about “limits to growth” and an exploding “population bomb”):

And when pollsters asked people how they felt about the country’s future that year, the mood was, improbably, sunny. A Roper survey found more Americans were optimistic than pessimistic about the future by a nearly three to one ratio. More than three-quarters told Gallup the nation had already achieved at least a fair amount of its founding ideals. Somehow, a nation that was in the middle of a genuinely miserable decade looked in the mirror and liked what it saw.

To that, I would add what people indicated in The Tricentennial Report: Letters to America, a 1977 booklet sponsored by oil company Atlantic Richfield. A year earlier, it ran advertisements in newspapers and magazines across America inviting readers to write letters to their future fellow Americans in the far-off 2076. (I have written about this before, in my book and this newsletter.)

The Tricentennial Report also included 36,000 responses to a survey, and among the many interesting results was very strong disagreement to the notion that “I hope there will be a decreased emphasis on technological solutions to our problems.”

So maybe there was a chance to build on that reserve optimism. Instead, the Great Downshift continued. But we can still make the decisions today at the America 250 Semiquincentennial that we failed to make fifty years ago, decisions that give emerging technologies—and their productive use—whatever policy nudges are possible and necessary to launch a long-term Up Wing 3.0.

Faster, please!

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