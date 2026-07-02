Faster, Please!

Faster, Please!

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Ira Bloomgarden's avatar
Ira Bloomgarden
21h

All perceptive and intelligent, James. But you had to be there to know what was going on. We had a President who had never been elected to any position higher than congressman, and a Vice President who hadn't been elected to anything. We had lost a war against a third rate power. Iflation was crazy. The president. who was finally elected, a peanut farmer from Georgia, ssspokr nationally of "malaise." And you think the USA was ready for technolical expansion? Frankly the Microcomputer and the Internet saved yourbAmerican Butts.

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