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💥 How would Alan Greenspan approach the AI boom? (Wednesday, 1355 words)

✨💪 AI, jobs, and productivity: My chat with economist Erik Brynjolfsson (Thursday podcast)

⤴️⤵️ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

AI Policy & Regulation

AI & Jobs

AI Economics

Energy & Nuclear

Chips & Computing

Space

Tech Industry & Science

⤵ Down Wing Things

AI Policy & National Security

AI Backlash

AI Geopolitics

AI Economy & Markets

Space

Politics & Society

Climate & Misc

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↕️ Which Wing Things?

AI Industry & Companies

AI Safety & Security

AI & Jobs

AI Economics & Compute

Quantum & Space

Science & Society

Essay Summaries and Podcast Transcripts

(Essay summaries formatted by AI, written by me. Transcripts are (laboriously) human edited.)

💥 How would Alan Greenspan approach the AI boom?

Why it matters: Alan Greenspan was a key policymaker during Up Wing 2.0, when the information-technology revolution—PCs, software, semiconductors, and the commercial internet—appeared to reverse the Great Downshift. Productivity growth accelerated, stocks soared, and pundits hailed the arrival of a “New Economy.”

The productivity gambit: At the Sept. 24, 1996 FOMC meeting, Greenspan dug in his heels to test his hypothesis that productivity growth was accelerating, even though it was not yet clearly visible in the official data. If he was correct, inflation concerns were overstated, and there was no need to raise rates. Spoiler: He was correct and the boom powered on.

Exuberance, rationally checked: Months later, at AEI, Greenspan warned that “irrational exuberance” might have unduly escalated asset values. Just tossing it out there!

Now another tech boom to evaluate: Generative AI appears to be a powerful general-purpose technology in its own right. Goldman Sachs says the AI boom is not vaporware and still lacks most 1990s-style macro red flags. But, but, but …

The catch: The spread between market pricing and project baseline economic value continues to grow. That gap can be traversed, maybe, but only with optimistic assumptions, including rapid AI adoption and resulting large productivity gains. Which could happen!

The bottom line: The AI boom may be turning bubblicious—but it’s also evidence that technological progress has caused something quite substantial and valuable to happen.

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💪 AI, jobs, and productivity: My chat with economist Erik Brynjolfsson

Erik Brynjolfsson—senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI and director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab—joined me to discuss whether AI will displace or empower workers, why Silicon Valley and the East Coast see its economic impact so differently, and how companies can generate big productivity gains.

Here is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation (which is also available on Spotify, Apple, and so forth):

What AI brings to the table

Pethokoukis: Why should workers be excited? Why should they be excited by the AI revolution? They hear CEOs predict that if you sit behind a computer, your job will be gone in 18 months. They’ve tempered their predictions a bit lately, but still, I certainly could forgive someone for thinking that, unless I’m in the business of constructing a data center, I’m an actual worker building a data center, the AI future doesn’t have much in store for me.

Brynjolfsson: It’s so frustrating that the narrative has become dominated by the doom-and-gloom side. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. There is a lot of disruption. There are jobs disappearing, but I think the bigger story is all the stuff that’s being created. Let me tell you a little anecdote. It’s a little bit sad, but I think it has a happy ending, which is that there was a graduating senior who came to my office hours about a month ago and she was very distraught. She said she did not have a job, and her friends didn’t have jobs, and she said, quote, “Is my generation doomed?” She was worried and I didn’t want to say, hey, there’s nothing wrong. It is a challenge for people. The data show that college graduates are having a harder time getting jobs than before, but I’m teaching a class called the AI Awakening.

The point of the class is that everybody in it is building real products by coding. They’re using Claude, Cowork, and other tools to create new kinds of enterprises. In past years, they would’ve ended the class with a PowerPoint presentation. This year I said, no, no, no, none of that. You have to have a working product for your final presentation. And they all did. That’s something that just wouldn’t have been possible five years ago, or even one year ago. I told this student, you got to lean into that side of it, all the stuff that can be created. This is, I think, the best time to be alive if you’re somebody who’s got agency and ambition and intention and wants to do something, create new things for themselves and for the world. But that’s not the story that’s out there. It’s all focused on the part that’s disappearing, which is real, but equally important, or I think more important, is the opportunities to create new things.