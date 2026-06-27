⏩ FP! Week In Review #38
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
In Case You Missed It ...
💥 How would Alan Greenspan approach the AI boom? (Wednesday, 1355 words)
✨💪 AI, jobs, and productivity: My chat with economist Erik Brynjolfsson (Thursday podcast)
⤴️⤵️ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
AI Policy & Regulation
Powerful Anthropic model, Fable 5, on track to return soon - Axios
Trump Administration Rolls Back Part of Anthropic Model Ban - WSJ
How Europe must respond to America’s AI warning shot - The Economist
AI Is the European Union’s Make-or-Break Moment - Bloomberg
Big Tech critic loses House race in New York as AI lobby flexes political power - FT
AI & Jobs
Everyone is worried about AI killing jobs. She’s testing a fix-it plan. - Washington Post
$500 million AI jobs push launches with bipartisan backing - POLITICO
Robot nation: China’s bid to beat its demographic decline - FT
AI Economics
Who Gains in an AI-Supercharged Economy? - Project Syndicate
Artificial Intelligence in the Real Economy: A Visual Guide - FT
Energy & Nuclear
Walmart Goes Nuclear - Heatmap News
US federal loan to jumpstart AP1000 reactor supply chain - World Nuclear News
Trump’s Big Nuclear Play Is Here - Heatmap
Elementl Power plans BWRX-300 SMRs in Ohio - World Nuclear News
Valar Atomics achieves criticality in DOE Reactor Pilot Program - World Nuclear News
As AI Companies Race for Power, Amazon and Google Have the Lead - WSJ
Are Backyard Data Centers an Answer to AI’s Biggest Problem? - Bloomberg
Air-Con Is So Much Better Than Sleeping Downstairs - Bloomberg
Chips & Computing
IBM claims world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology - Ars Technica
IBM Says It Has Found a Way to Keep Shrinking the Technology Inside Chips - NYT
The $400 million machine powering the future of chipmaking - MIT Technology Review
Chicago Missed the Tech Boom. Quantum Computing Gives It a Second Chance. - WSJ
Space
SpaceX’s secretive plans to deliver cargo to Earth from space - New Scientist
With Starfall, SpaceX eyes an edge in global cargo delivery from orbit - Ars Technica
SpaceX Strikes $6 Billion Deal With AI Startup for Data-Center Space - WSJ
Tech Industry & Science
Bacteria-killing viruses redirect vaccine immunity to destroy cancer - New Scientist
Anthropic Veterans’ Startup Seeks to Help Scientists Develop Their Own AI - WSJ
GLP-1–Induced Weight Loss and the Female Obesity Penalty - Edward Conard
Agility, Maker of Humanlike Robots, to Go Public in $2.5 Billion SPAC Deal - WSJ
Bain tests software takeover targets by vibecoding AI replicas - FT
Brain-computer interface trials are taking off - MIT Technology Review
⤵ Down Wing Things
AI Policy & National Security
OpenAI Limits Access to New Models, Citing Government Security Concerns - WSJ
The U.S. government will decide who gets to use the latest American AI technology - WashPost
Trump administration asks OpenAI to limit next model release - Axios
ASML confirms no EUV machines in China amid US concerns - Edward Conard
AI Backlash
The AI backlash is only getting started - The Economist
America’s data-centre backlash puts the AI boom at risk - The Economist
Americans Have Turned Against AI in Incredible Numbers - Yahoo Tech
New Super PAC, the Guardrails Alliance, Aims to Rally Tech Workers to Help Limit A.I. - NYT
Key House Democrat Calls for a National Data Center Moratorium - Heatmap News
The Market’s AI Fanfare Is Running Into a Harsh Political Reality - WSJ
AI Geopolitics
In AI race vs. U.S., China eyes a come-from-behind victory - The Washington Post
DeepSeek plans hiring spree in escalation of China’s AI talent war - FT
China is having another AI moment - The Economist
Japan Inc. Is Right to Fear AI ‘Black Ships’ - Bloomberg
War by Other Means - Palladium
AI Economy & Markets
Is AI Good at Stock-Market Timing? A New Study Casts Doubt - WSJ
The Data-Center Boom Is Sparking a Third Wave of Inflation - WSJ
AI Won’t Cull Bankers, But It May Eat Their Bonuses - Bloomberg
A rogue superintelligence could wait decades before striking - IAI News
Space
SpaceX sheds $400bn in market value as debut rally hits reverse - FT
NASA’s Moon Plan Depends on 15 Starship Launches. There’s Just One Problem - Gizmodo
Report: Kennedy Space Center not ready for era of super heavy rockets - Ars Technica
Politics & Society
Why is it so hard for liberals to take the W? - The Argument
Brexit Has Cost the UK Growth, Analysts Say, in the Decade Since the Vote - NYT
RFK Jr. has not abandoned his anti-vaccine agenda - The Washington Post
Climate & Misc
The “sad inevitability” of Europe’s heat wave - Ars Technica
↕️ Which Wing Things?
AI Industry & Companies
Anthropic Thinks Its Own Success Is Key to Making AI Safe - WIRED
Anthropic’s astonishing commercial success makes it a target - The Economist
OpenAI Leans Toward Waiting Until Next Year for I.P.O. - NYT
Microsoft’s Satya Nadella: We Can’t Let AI Giants Eat the Economy - WSJ
Secretive Wall Street Powerhouse Jane Street Seizes the AI Spotlight - WSJ
AI Safety & Security
The White House said Anthropic’s powerful AI was ‘jailbroken.’ Here’s what that means. - The Washington Post
U.S. Presses Meta to Agree to A.I. Reviews as Security Concerns Rise - NYT
AI & Jobs
Simon Johnson: ‘Nobody needs as many white-collar workers as they used to’ - FT
GM installs robots at flagship EV factory after laying off 1,300 workers - Ars Technica
A Roadmap for the Upcoming Labor Transition - AI Frontiers
Will AI Yield Abundance Without Purpose? by Carl Benedikt Frey - Project Syndicate
AI Economics & Compute
What if ideas aren’t getting harder to find, after all? - FT
Quantum & Space
Trump Seeks to Boost Quantum Computing With New Executive Orders - WSJ
A US military exercise in space got underway with barely anyone noticing - Ars Technica
Science & Society
Our Cities Were Designed for the Weather of the 1950s and ‘60s - WSJ
Opinion | Would You Want to Know Your Baby’s Genetic Future? - NYT
Essay Summaries and Podcast Transcripts
(Essay summaries formatted by AI, written by me. Transcripts are (laboriously) human edited.)
💥 How would Alan Greenspan approach the AI boom?
Why it matters: Alan Greenspan was a key policymaker during Up Wing 2.0, when the information-technology revolution—PCs, software, semiconductors, and the commercial internet—appeared to reverse the Great Downshift. Productivity growth accelerated, stocks soared, and pundits hailed the arrival of a “New Economy.”
The productivity gambit: At the Sept. 24, 1996 FOMC meeting, Greenspan dug in his heels to test his hypothesis that productivity growth was accelerating, even though it was not yet clearly visible in the official data. If he was correct, inflation concerns were overstated, and there was no need to raise rates. Spoiler: He was correct and the boom powered on.
Exuberance, rationally checked: Months later, at AEI, Greenspan warned that “irrational exuberance” might have unduly escalated asset values. Just tossing it out there!
Now another tech boom to evaluate: Generative AI appears to be a powerful general-purpose technology in its own right. Goldman Sachs says the AI boom is not vaporware and still lacks most 1990s-style macro red flags. But, but, but …
The catch: The spread between market pricing and project baseline economic value continues to grow. That gap can be traversed, maybe, but only with optimistic assumptions, including rapid AI adoption and resulting large productivity gains. Which could happen!
The bottom line: The AI boom may be turning bubblicious—but it’s also evidence that technological progress has caused something quite substantial and valuable to happen.
💪 AI, jobs, and productivity: My chat with economist Erik Brynjolfsson
Erik Brynjolfsson—senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI and director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab—joined me to discuss whether AI will displace or empower workers, why Silicon Valley and the East Coast see its economic impact so differently, and how companies can generate big productivity gains.
Here is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation (which is also available on Spotify, Apple, and so forth):
What AI brings to the table
Pethokoukis: Why should workers be excited? Why should they be excited by the AI revolution? They hear CEOs predict that if you sit behind a computer, your job will be gone in 18 months. They’ve tempered their predictions a bit lately, but still, I certainly could forgive someone for thinking that, unless I’m in the business of constructing a data center, I’m an actual worker building a data center, the AI future doesn’t have much in store for me.
Brynjolfsson: It’s so frustrating that the narrative has become dominated by the doom-and-gloom side. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. There is a lot of disruption. There are jobs disappearing, but I think the bigger story is all the stuff that’s being created. Let me tell you a little anecdote. It’s a little bit sad, but I think it has a happy ending, which is that there was a graduating senior who came to my office hours about a month ago and she was very distraught. She said she did not have a job, and her friends didn’t have jobs, and she said, quote, “Is my generation doomed?” She was worried and I didn’t want to say, hey, there’s nothing wrong. It is a challenge for people. The data show that college graduates are having a harder time getting jobs than before, but I’m teaching a class called the AI Awakening.
The point of the class is that everybody in it is building real products by coding. They’re using Claude, Cowork, and other tools to create new kinds of enterprises. In past years, they would’ve ended the class with a PowerPoint presentation. This year I said, no, no, no, none of that. You have to have a working product for your final presentation. And they all did. That’s something that just wouldn’t have been possible five years ago, or even one year ago. I told this student, you got to lean into that side of it, all the stuff that can be created. This is, I think, the best time to be alive if you’re somebody who’s got agency and ambition and intention and wants to do something, create new things for themselves and for the world. But that’s not the story that’s out there. It’s all focused on the part that’s disappearing, which is real, but equally important, or I think more important, is the opportunities to create new things.