My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

Alan Greenspan, the former Federal Reserve chair who died Monday at 100, was a key policymaker during the period I call Up Wing 2.0. From roughly 1995 to 2000, the information-technology revolution—PCs, software, semiconductors, and the commercial internet—appeared to reverse the post-1973 productivity slowdown, what I call “the Great Downshift.” Productivity growth accelerated, internet startups and venture capital boomed, stocks—especially tech stocks—soared, and pundits hailed a “New Economy.”