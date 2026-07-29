My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

Not only am I in favor of continued AI progress, but I've also been deeply skeptical that government will do much to delay that progress through direct regulation, much less create some sort of global governance regime. That's based on (a) my experience tracking efforts to regulate social media, (b) incentive effects from the economic and other potentially transformative upsides of AI progress, (c) political polarization in Washington, (d) my take on the inability of the Trump administration to pull off a major governance effort, and (e) the economic competition with, and the national security threat from, China.