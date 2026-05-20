My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

President Trump is expected to issue a long-awaited executive order on AI safety as soon as Thursday. Whether the focus is rules governing frontier models or regulating potential AI downsides, this counterfactual often comes to mind.

Imagine it’s late 2022, and you see the following breaking news notification on your phone: Some Chinese technology company—maybe a giant like Alibaba or Tencent, or maybe a mysterious startup called DeepSeek—has unveiled a powerful artificial intelligence, or “large language,” model.

Yikes: American LLM efforts are considered a year or two behind! We get social media, and Communist China gets “humanity’s last invention.”

Thanks a lot, Silicon Valley.