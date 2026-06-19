Faster, Please!

Faster, Please!

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Kitty Boone's avatar
Kitty Boone
3h

Waymo offers safety for passengers, especially women, and that is a winning case for its use. It offers a quiet , safe ride, and one that is simple to use. And because the cars are electric, better in the long run for all? That is my take as a regular user when in SF. It’s real test in nyc and Chicago? Snow and cold. Not sure about that.

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Some rando on the internet's avatar
Some rando on the internet
3h

It won't be stuck in traffic for long: AI helpfully summarized that "lower observed claim frequency is already being translated into lower premiums by at least one insurer [Lemonade, though Goldman Sachs research also supports this premise], which suggests insurance can become an economic lever for adoption where regulation allows operation." So, it's a matter of when humans are priced out - or the insurance lobby simply flexes harder than the unions - which probably won't take long here in the notional financial capital of the world. The advanced sensors and cameras on FSD vehicles, even when human-operated, will also push the lever too, as they're increasingly useful for combating fraud around here (this is anecdotal on my part, but I and everyone I know bought a dashcam after that viral video of a guy backing into another vehicle on the Belt Pkwy and then claiming injury before noticing the camera!).

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