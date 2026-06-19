My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

The Waymo experience is pretty awesome. Sure, the first left turn at a busy intersection might cause a fleeting moment of apprehension, but that’s pretty much it. All in all, it’s an affordable, pleasant drive, as robotaxi passengers in California, Arizona (I rode Waymo in Phoenix last March while attending some MLB spring training games), Texas, and Florida can attest.

It’s a vibe backed by data. A new JPMorgan analysis points out that Waymo is already doing roughly a half million paid rides a week, while its next-generation Ojai robotaxi is expected to cut vehicle capital costs by about half. And Waymo isn’t alone. Tesla appears to be “transitioning from a testing posture to a production cadence,” while Rivian has laid out a roadmap that could put tens of thousands of R2 robotaxis on Uber’s platform starting in 2028.

The remaining headaches are real—edge cases, remote assistance, rain, construction zones—but they increasingly look less like proof that the technology doesn’t work than like the operational pains of scaling it. The problems plaguing Waymo’s national expansion push—including New York, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.—have little to do with its actual value and safety proposition.

An unhelpful New York state of mind

So what’s the Down Wing hitch? Not-so-big shock: Labor opposition, mostly. Driver and labor groups representing taxi, limousine, Uber, Lyft, and truck drivers see driverless cars as a threat to their jobs. These groups have stalled or killed legislation even after Alphabet-owned Waymo offered displacement funds to affected workers. In New York, Waymo offered the state $20 million for displaced taxi drivers as part of talks with Governor Kathy Hochul. She briefly backed a budget proposal in January to legalize Waymo’s cars across much of the state, other than New York City, then dropped it a month later under vociferous union pressure. A second not-so-big shock: Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signaled he will side with the taxi drivers.

Also: In the absence of a clear federal framework, Waymo has to win these fights one city and state at a time. Safety incidents, whether Waymo’s fault or not, keep giving opponents ammunition. Yet the company—and I would assume, the investors participating in a $16 billion investment round last February—is betting that visible demand in cities where it already operates will build support among residents of holdout cities, who will then pressure their own officials to approve it. Time might be on its side.

Robotaxi roadblocks

Just how many economic concepts can a single newspaper story illustrate without meaning to? “Why Waymo’s Driverless Taxis Won’t Be on Your Streets Anytime Soon,” reported by the New York Times’s David McCabe, may not set a record on that score, but it comes close. This thematically Down Wing piece, from which I gleaned the above details about Waymo’s troubles, would make a fine teaching aid for a basic economics course. Here are a few of the lessons buried in it, especially ones likely to irritate anyone interested in how government often stymies progress and in the broader AI revolution.

The classic collective-action problem. Driverless cars offer massive, dispersed benefits to millions of future passengers, but they impose immediate, concentrated losses on a highly organized group: taxi and truck drivers. Mancur Olson nailed this dynamic decades ago. Groups with a lot to lose per person organize instantly and fiercely. The general public, where individual benefits are small, stays home. Waymo’s lobbying didn’t match the unions’ “fierce campaign,” McCabe reports, citing Hochul’s office.

The carbon-based bottleneck. A technology can be technically flawless and still get choked out by local politics. Waymo already has driverless taxis operating smoothly in lots of cities—necessary, of course, but obviously not sufficient in some places where its expansion is being slowed by union opposition and local politics. JPMorgan puts the political economy point plainly: “Regulation remains the binding constraint outside select U.S. states and China.”

Visible risks and hidden trade-offs. Waymos are far safer than human drivers on serious-injury crashes, but activists can still exploit vivid or viral accidents—“Waymo confirms its car killed KitKat, the Mission bodega cat”—whatever the cause. Don’t expect a nuanced view informed by a balanced cost-benefit analysis. Opponents intentionally weaponize our cognitive biases: how easily we’re moved by scary examples (salience bias), and how readily we stick with what we already know (status quo bias).

It doesn't take some preternatural flash of insight to see how these concepts are also at play with the diffusion of large language models across the American economy. These robotaxi battles are, as McCabe rightly notes, “one of the first political fights over A.I.’s real-world ability to replace human workers.”

At this point, I have little doubt about the economic usefulness of LLMs. The deployment risk isn’t technical nearly as much as it’s a matter of how concentrated losses, regulatory bottlenecks, anti-growth activists, and easily exploitable fears can slow adoption. From that perspective, data-center opposition is merely a convenient vector for attacking AI, one that can riff off these concepts and biases to the detriment of American progress.

Frustrating? You bet.

Now get more frustrated. Let me end with this gaggle of graphs that show the percent difference between the Waymo and human benchmark crash rates by location:

A negative number means the Waymo Driver reduced crashes compared to the human driver. Confidence intervals that do not cross 0% mean the percent difference is statistically significant. The percent reductions and confidence intervals show that the Waymo Driver has a large, statistically significant, reduction in crash rates compared to the human benchmark across many outcomes and locations.

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