My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

I was listening recently to a Long Now talk from last year with science-fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson, who at one point says he’s about to quote from “the greatest American utopian science fiction story ever written.” One can interpret that phrase in several ways. Is Robinson referencing a story written by an American, a story involving America, or both? And does he mean truly "utopian" or just optimistic?

Among the names that come to mind that fit at least one of those categories, more or less: Looking Backward by Edward Bellamy, Ecotopia by Ernest Callenbach, Foundation by Isaac Asimov, The Martian by Andy Weir, and probably any book based on the Star Trek universe. The Mars Trilogy by Robinson himself might also qualify. Then there are TV shows and films such as, again, Star Trek, Interstellar, and For All Mankind, among many others (though not nearly enough, actually, which is a big theme of this newsletter and my book).

Anyway, here’s what Robinson said, where he gives a bespoke definition to “utopian” and identifies the work in question:

So the human story of trying to make a better world, as long as you don’t think of utopia as an end case, but rather as a process, a name for positive history, that’s utopian. Then you’ve got stories, you’ve got to create it, you’ve got to protect it after, and keep it good after it’s been established. In fact, I would like to quote the greatest American utopian science fiction story ever written as a example of how it work: “The government of the people by the people for the people shall not perish from the earth.” This is in the future tense, future imperative. It’s an injunction. We are required to do it, we are enjoined to do it. It’s almost a legal term, “Shall not.” And that is a utopian story that we have to keep keeping alive.

In case you’re unfamiliar with that quote from “the greatest American utopian science fiction story ever written,” here it is in context, as written by US President Abraham Lincoln and presented in Gettysburg, Penn., on Nov. 19, 1863, during the middle of the American Civil War:

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate -- we can not consecrate -- we can not hallow -- this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion -- that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

Given (a) the brief and limited existence of anything like democracy in world history, (b) the imperfectly democratic United States being still less than a century old when Lincoln spoke and mired in civil war, and (c) there perhaps being just one other democracy in the world in the mid-nineteenth century—Switzerland—Lincoln was arguably presenting a science-fictional, utopian vision. It was an extremely American thing to do.

From the start, America looked less like a traditional blood-and-soil nation (sorry, populists) than a utopian thought experiment made real. Take the early Puritan settlers: They didn’t brave the Atlantic in pursuit of something familiar or to recreate the Old World in a new place. They meant to build something that had never existed. John Winthrop’s “city upon a hill” would be a utopian society designed from scratch and planted in the New Word wilderness. The logic would be recognizable to any science-fiction writer engaged in worldbuilding—imagine a set of principles, construct a world around them, then see what happens.

That mindset carried into the American Revolution. The Declaration of Independence asserted abstract, universal principles and then attempted to build a unique political system around them—science fiction logic, applied to governance. By the time of Lincoln, the project is clearly framed as ongoing—a nation not completed, but continually tested and improved. But no guarantees, fellow citizens. Each generation is obligated to run the next trial of the Great American Experiment.

At times, the results are pretty awesome. At other times . . . less so. But overall, this story has been a blockbuster and produced more great sequels than Foundation, Dune, The Expanse, or even Star Trek.

If you don’t like how the story is playing out right now, 250 years in, don’t give up. I’m confident the best of this franchise has yet to be written.

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