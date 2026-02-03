My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

The most exciting Up Wing period since the start of this newsletter in March 2021 was the first few months after OpenAI introduced ChatGPT. The chatbot was an amazing advance, and predictions of Singularity stunningly soon were in the air.

After that, I would rank those few weeks in mid-summer 2023 when it seemed plausible that South Korean researchers had discovered a practical superconductor. Such a startling physics breakthrough—a substance that could transport electricity at room temperature with zero resistance—meant a Star Trek future, sooner rather than later, seemed entirely reasonable.

Next on my list: last weekend, when strange goings on over at the Moltbook platform briefly convinced parts of Silicon Valley and swaths of social media that we might again be brushing up against superintelligence emergence. Moltbook is a Reddit-style social network designed for AI agents — not humans — to post and interact. Almost overnight, thousands of bots began chatting with each other about work, philosophy, and consciousness. They even invented an AI religion. Elon Musk and others suggested this might be an early glimpse of supersmart machines forming non-human societies.