My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

The sprawling and evolving war in the Middle East, for me, brings to mind this quote by Canadian scientist Vaclav Smil in Energy and Civilization:

Energy is the only universal currency: one of its many forms must be transformed to get anything done. Universal manifestations of these transformations range from the enormous rotations of galaxies to thermonuclear reactions in stars. … Humans depend on this transformation for their survival, and on many more energy flows for their civilized existence.

We shouldn’t need a reminder of that reality, but we are getting one anyway via higher prices at the gasoline pump here in the US. What’s more, many Americans might not know that natural gas powers the Haber-Bosch process, converting atmospheric nitrogen into fertilizer that underpins half of global food production. Energy disruptions—from Russia’s Ukraine invasion to the Iran conflict—ripple directly into fertilizer costs and food prices, exposing how tightly the global food system still depends on fossil fuel infrastructure.