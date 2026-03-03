My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

When thinking about AI’s long-term impacts, I sort the possibilities into two buckets. The first: a world where artificial intelligence proves to be as powerful a general-purpose technology as the personal computer or the internet—transformative, but still well within the same ballpark as other “great inventions” of the industrial era, to use Northwestern University economist Robert Gordon’s term.

The second: a world where AI advances all the way to artificial general intelligence, capable of performing essentially every economically valuable task that humans do.