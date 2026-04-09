My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

When Anthropic unveiled its new AI model, called Mythos, this week, it did something unusual for a company racing to sell artificial intelligence: It refused to sell its latest and greatest product. The Lovecraftian-named Mythos, Anthropic says, is so adept at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities that releasing it to the public would be reckless.

Instead, the company corralled more than 40 technology and finance firms into Project Glasswing, a consortium that will use Mythos to hunt bugs rather than create them. “The goal is both to raise awareness and to give good actors a head start on the process of securing open-source and private infrastructure and code,” Jared Kaplan, Anthropic’s chief science officer, told The New York Times.

Look, as a longtime journalist, the scowling skeptic in me sees the move as part theater. But as someone who talks to industry folks, I’m also comfortable with viewing the move as partly stemming from genuine alarm.

Either way, the arrival of Mythos quickly brings to the forefront a question that will define cybersecurity for years to come in the Age of AI: Does AI tilt the board toward attackers or defenders?