My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

True revolutions are tumultuous affairs, and the AI Revolution will be no different—as the past few days have once again reminded. L'affaire Anthropic (the latest version) might well be over by the time you read this, with the government's export controls on the Fable and Mythos models lifted, and so too Anthropic's suspension of those same systems. Still, I think the conflict makes for an important marker of where we are.

Market-loving champions of applying little more than the lightest of regulatory reins on generative artificial intelligence—perhaps agreeing to some voluntary model auditing if pushed—have spent three years betting that Washington would mostly agree.

It’s been a totally reasonable view. Too much Silicon Valley investment, too little appetite for comprehensive new rules that risk all that investment and the upsides of what might come after. And don’t forget about competition with China.

Yet that wager now looks shaky, at best.