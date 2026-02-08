My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

America maxima.

There's a totally reasonable case that a bigger America — in terms of population, not aggressive territorial expansion — would be a better America. Scale is an underappreciated source of national strength. A larger, integrated (sorry, Europe) population supports deeper labor markets, wider consumer demand, a broader tax base, and greater geopolitical weight. All that good stuff, in turn, makes it easier to sustain innovation, infrastructure, and global leadership.