My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

Admittedly, the current polling on artificial intelligence isn’t great. Americans think the risks of AI outweigh the benefits, believe AI will do more harm than good in their lives, expect AI will lead to fewer jobs, and worry it will be underregulated.

To many folks (especially Gen Z), AI = anxiety.

Then there’s the data-center piece, where public opposition continues to spread, sometimes manifesting in violence. In Virginia “a global hub for the hulking warehouses of computers,” as The Washington Post puts it, just 35 percent of voters would be comfortable with construction of a new data center in their community.

How should AI optimists respond? “Do something” is an argument based on the perception that the political waters are getting rougher and are unlikely to be calmer in the future. In a new piece, “America wakes up to AI’s dangerous power,” The Economist argues that Washington is shifting away from its hands-off approach after a “Mythos moment”—a powerful new model capable of exposing software vulnerabilities—highlighted real cybersecurity risks. Add in unease over a handful of firms controlling the technology and rising public backlash, and the pressure to act becomes clear, at least to the magazine.

The Economist

Likewise, Anton Leich—a visiting scholar with the Carnegie Endowment’s Technology & International Affairs team—argues in a viral newsletter essay, “Failing the future,” that hands-off AI accelerationist politics is failing. With a “rising anti-AI populist tide” and a de facto laissez-faire strategy that is “on borrowed time,” he says regulation is inevitable—and delay will only yield worse policy later. His recommendation: pivot now to a moderate, proactive agenda—be “for something instead of against everything,” accept guardrails, and back policies politicians can defend. Pro-tech voices must help shape regulation before panic-driven politics—Pause AI! Pause data centers! Pause progress!—takes over.

I have thoughts here, ones I hope more or less hold together: