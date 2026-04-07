My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

Setting aside the wonky policy stuff, the mere fact of OpenAI publishing a white paper “reimagining the social contract” for the Age of AI is itself revealing about how the company sees the political moment. Artificial-intelligence companies have mostly tried to manage growing public anxiety by emphasizing the considerable upside: higher living standards, scientific breakthroughs—maybe even cures for cancer and Alzheimer's.

But this optimistic, Up Wing narrative hasn't kept pace with the competing, Down Wing ones. These are dystopian tales of massive job disruption (too often reinforced by the AI company execs), winner-take-most economics, and loss of control over powerful AI systems—fears reinforced by decades of Hollywood conditioning. Their impact shows up in polling on AI and in the backlash against the data centers that power it.

So "Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age: Ideas to Keep People First" serves a public-relations function. Instead of just promising all manner of abundance—the techno-marvels are in the mail, America—the paper spells out how society might manage the surely disruptive transition from the Digital Economy to the AI Economy. By showing how society's choices can shape the AI revolution, it pushes back against an oppressive sense of technological determinism. Carbon-based lifeforms still have agency!