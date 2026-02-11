My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

Some fun Up Wing news: A newly Moon-focused Elon Musk has joined Team Pethokoukis. Well, kind of. “Colonize the Moon” is literally the first public-policy recommendation I offer in “Eleven Ways to Build an Up Wing Economy,” the 11th chapter of my 2023 book, The Conservative Futurist: How To Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised.