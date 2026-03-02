Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei

My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

A lesson in Political Science 101: A functional government requires not just a monopoly on violence, but the final word on national security—within constitutional limits, of course.

A second lesson in Poli Sci 101: Liberal democracies and their market-based economies rest on an equally important principle: Businesses operate within predictable rules and are shielded from arbitrary coercion by government. The clash between the US Department of Defense and Anthropic, an artificial-intelligence firm that refused to relax limits on military use of its software, exposes the tension between those two ideas.