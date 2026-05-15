My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

This exchange during my November 2023 podcast chat with venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has really stuck with me, so much so that I frequently repeat it when I give a talk:

Pethokoukis: What do you think are the strongest tailwinds that make you confident that we’re not going to have another 50 years of not achieving what we could? What gives you that confidence? Is it that we’re worried about China? What are the tailwinds out there? Andreessen: Well, we probably will have another 50 years [of relative stagnation].

Andreessen went on to say that if he’s wrong, it might be because there’s a wave of Gen Z founders and engineers coming through—and they simply aren't buying “the catechism of the Millennial” generation. They are ideologically unencumbered and ready to build.

We should hope!

But let's explore the impulse toward pessimism that Andreessen exhibited—one that I totally understand. Here’s why: The more than half-century Down Wing trend … is the trend, and it's not our friend. The story of narrative gatekeepers (the mainstream media, Hollywood, environmental activists, and left-wing politicians) playing a key role in squashing an important technology isn't just a tired, old tale about nuclear power.

Look what's happening right now with artificial intelligence, broadly, and data centers, specifically. This take—referencing both legislation from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders to pause all data center construction, as well as hundreds of state and local efforts along the same lines—seems completely on target:

My answer to the hypothetical: I would imagine that 50 years from now, America would be an economically stagnant, also-ran power like Europe in a world utterly dominated by an authoritarian China—and that's assuming a world without artificial superintelligence. And that might be one of the better outcomes. Tweak the scenario where China achieves and controls ASI, and we are talking pure nightmare fuel.

But let's move from forecasting the future to considering a scenario of alternate history: What if generative AI had emerged in the 1990s?