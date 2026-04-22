My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

You should want your country’s socioeconomic operating system to produce people like Nobel laureate Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind—Alphabet’s artificial-intelligence lab, which he co-founded before its acquisition by the tech giant for roughly $500 million in 2014. The company is responsible for advances and products such as AlphaGo (which defeated a world champion at the ancient game of Go), AlphaFold (a breakthrough system for predicting protein structures that led to his Nobel), and Gemini, a family of large language models powering many of Google’s latest AI features.

The story of Hassabis and DeepMind is what drives the excellent new book The Infinity Machine: Demis Hassabis, DeepMind, and the Quest for Superintelligence by journalist Sebastian Mallaby. But DeepMind wasn’t Hassabis’s first entrepreneurial effort. Back in 1998, Hassabis—who had previously worked for famed video-game designer Peter Molyneux on one of his big hits, Theme Park—and three other co-founders tried to start a video-game studio, Elixir Studios. From the outset, as recounted in the book, Hassabis took a contrarian approach to funding. Rather than court game publishers—the industry’s standard source of capital—he aimed to pitch venture capitalists, Silicon Valley–style. Theme Park’s track record, a solid business plan, and a strong founding team would do the talking.

What he found in late-1990s London bore little resemblance to Sand Hill Road. The city’s investment culture was closer to a gentleman’s club than a growth engine. His first meeting, in the financial district, never made it to a conference room: two junior associates steered him toward a restaurant, where wine flowed freely for a couple of hours before suggesting they continue the conversation with their boss—who was holding court at a nearby pub.

But the boss wasn’t interested in Elixir Studios. The pitch had apparently demonstrated that Demis Hassabis was too talented to “waste” on a video-game start-up—what he really ought to do was come trade currencies for the firm. “Such was the City of London’s commitment to British entrepreneurship,” as Sebastian Mallaby puts it.

The City, sobered up

Flash forward to the 2020s and the state of Britain’s tech startup scene seems pretty robust, though nothing like America’s. The Economist magazine reported earlier this year how London’s startup ecosystem punches well above its weight. It ranks as the world’s fourth-largest venture hub, raising $17.7 billion in 2025—behind only the Bay Area, New York, and Los Angeles—and has produced more unicorns than Berlin, Paris, and Tokyo combined.

Not all is well, however. Late-stage funding remains thin, which pushes maturing, scaling companies toward US listings or outright American acquisition (as with DeepMind). Silicon Valley’s AI gravity is growing harder to resist. Founders are relocating earlier, and raising money faster once they do.

Laureates, not unicorns

Yet those are challenges that Europe certainly would love to have the opportunity to grapple with, as suggested by that statistic about London generating more billion-dollar startups than its top European rivals. Look, there’s nothing novel about wondering “What’s wrong with Europe?” As readers of The Economist and Financial Times (and numerous EU white papers) certainly know, it’s a question Europe constantly asks itself. Policymakers there (and here, as I will get to later) would be smart to check out the new—and proactively titled—paper “Why Europe Produces Nobel Prize Winners but Not Elon Musks.”

A key point: It may seem like the region has all the inputs needed to spawn a rich and steady flow of high-value, entrepreneurial startups that evolve in big companies. But that certainly isn’t the output we see.

From the paper:

Europe produces more Nobel laureates, more engineering graduates per capita, and more scientific publications than any comparable region. Europe's households hold roughly €37 trillion in financial assets. Yet only two EU-born companies have reached a market capitalization of $100 billion in the past fifty years, and both listed on American exchanges. … Europe did not stumble into modernity. It built the thing. … or roughly nine centuries, Europe was not merely participating in the global economy. It was writing the operating system. That era is over.

For Europe, broadly, Hassabis himself, Nobel winner and startup founder, is a unicorn.