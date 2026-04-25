In Case You Missed It ...

✨ AI deserves neither dismissal nor doom-mongering (Monday)

⤵️ Here’s why Europe produces Nobel laureates but not Elon Musks (Wednesday)

🛸 What’s the ‘greatest American utopian science fiction story’ ever written? (Friday)

⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

⤵ Down Wing Things

↕️ Which Wing Things?

Essays and Q&As

✨ AI deserves neither dismissal nor doom-mongering

Environment of Extremes: Persistent AI skeptics may continue to see the technology as an overhyped, clunky tool, while worriers fear a mass job deficit driven by rapid AI advances. Dire forecasts from executives aren’t helping the latter group, with some predicting unemployment as high as 30 percent within the next five years. The reality likely sits somewhere in between.

Industry Impact: A new analysis from Morgan Stanley finds that, of the 64 US industries examined, those most exposed to AI saw the most pronounced productivity growth, far above historical trends, especially in tech-heavy sectors like software and data processing: “Industries with the highest AI exposure posted output-per-worker growth of 5.7 percent last year, up from 2.1 percent in 2024 and a sleepy 1.1 percent annual average in the decade before the pandemic.”

Promising Signs: So far, there’s no sign of higher productivity coming from layoffs. In fact, output is rising while employment remains stable, with only minor, early signs of disruption, mostly among younger workers. From the MS report: “Hence, faster labor productivity growth is presently more about changes in the numerator (output) in high-AI exposed sectors, than it is about changes in the denominator (employment).”

Up Wing Up Shot: Like past disruptive technologies like electrification, AI’s biggest impact may come later down the line. For now, it’s boosting output without widespread job loss—which should put minds at ease.

⤵️ Here’s why Europe produces Nobel laureates but not Elon Musks