🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #30
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the previous two weeks that were
In Case You Missed It ...
✨ AI deserves neither dismissal nor doom-mongering (Monday)
⤵️ Here’s why Europe produces Nobel laureates but not Elon Musks (Wednesday)
🛸 What’s the ‘greatest American utopian science fiction story’ ever written? (Friday)
⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
The U.S. Finally Has Two New Nuclear Projects Underway - Heatmap
SpaceX Is Widening Its Competitive Moat Ahead of Record IPO - Bberg
Portable Brain Scanners Bring Stroke Diagnosis to the Middle of Nowhere - Bberg
The Greatest Entrepreneurs in U.S. History, According to Business Historians - WSJ
Is stem cell therapy about to transform medicine and reverse ageing? - NS
TerraPower starts construction of ‘first US utility-scale advanced nuclear plant’ - WNN
Behind Meta’s Huge Layoffs Is a Relentless Shift Toward AI - WSJ
Worried About U.S. Democracy, Astronauts Are Launching a Political Nonprofit - WSJ
Two Drugs Stir Hope for Treatment of Deadly Pancreatic Cancer - NYT
Everything We Didn’t Know About the World’s Buzziest Geothermal Startup - Heatmap
Has Generational Progress Stalled? Income Growth Over Five Generations of Americans - Duke
Global growth in solar “the largest ever observed for any source” - Ars Technica
If a bird flu pandemic starts, we may have an mRNA vaccine ready - NS
Anthropic and Trump: Is a truce near? - Politico
Two Drugs Stir Hope for Treatment of Deadly Pancreatic Cancer - NYT
Jeff Bezos’s AI lab nears $38bn valuation in funding deal - FT
White House and Anthropic Hold ‘Productive’ Meeting, Aiming for a Compromise - NYT
Pancreatic cancer mRNA vaccine shows lasting results in an early trial
America Is in the Middle of a Stealth Manufacturing Boom - WSJ
No to laissez-faire on AI, yes to a light touch - Economist
We might finally know how to use quantum computers to boost AI - NS
Humanoid Robot Wins Half-Marathon and Smashes Humans’ Record - NYT
⤵ Down Wing Things
A secretive AI hacking system has sparked a global scramble - Wapo
Pace of N.I.H. Funding Slows Further in Trump’s Second Year - NYT
Anthropic investigating unauthorised access of powerful Mythos AI model - FT
My Child Died of Measles - NYT
The CEO Preaching Straight Talk About AI and Job Losses - WSJ
The Data Center Transmission Brawls Are Just Getting Started - Heatmap
The AI Doomers Who Are Playing With Fire - Gizmodo
Blue Origin’s rocket reuse achievement marred by upper stage failure - Ars
Washington Rewrites the Rules of Funding Technological Innovation - WSJ
Inside a growing movement warning AI could turn on humanity - Wapo
↕️ Which Wing Things?
A Startup Says It Grew Human Sperm in a Lab—and Used It to Make Embryos - Wired
Wedding Dresses Now Come With a Legal Waiver for Brides on GLP-1s - WSJ
Private industry needs anti-drone defenses too - Wapo Opinion
Musk’s Chip-Making Vision With Intel Is a Distant Prospect - WSJ
A.I. Start-Ups From Canada and Germany Merge to Take On Silicon Valley - NYT
Cohere and Aleph Alpha agree $20bn transatlantic AI tie-up - FT
High earners race ahead on AI as workplace divide widens - FT
What Everyone Got Wrong About Jobs and the Immigration Crackdown - WSJ
The Billionaire Math Geek Who Turned AI Into a Money-Printing Machine - WSJ
Mars or the Moon or A.I.? Elon Musk’s Changing Goals for SpaceX. - NYT
What’s the deal with spacesuits for the Moon? Will they be ready in time? - Ars Technica
Meta Is Making Workers Train Their AI Replacements - Bberg Opinion
Mars or the Moon or A.I.? Elon Musk’s Changing Goals for SpaceX. - NYT
Cerebras, an A.I. Chip Maker, Files to Go Public as Tech Offerings Ramp Up - NYT
Cheap Weight-Loss Drugs Are Great — When They’re Legal - Bberg Opinion
Anthropic’s Mythos AI model tests limits of global cyber defences - FT
The New York Times is wrong about the birth rate - The Argument
Essays and Q&As
✨ AI deserves neither dismissal nor doom-mongering
Environment of Extremes: Persistent AI skeptics may continue to see the technology as an overhyped, clunky tool, while worriers fear a mass job deficit driven by rapid AI advances. Dire forecasts from executives aren’t helping the latter group, with some predicting unemployment as high as 30 percent within the next five years. The reality likely sits somewhere in between.
Industry Impact: A new analysis from Morgan Stanley finds that, of the 64 US industries examined, those most exposed to AI saw the most pronounced productivity growth, far above historical trends, especially in tech-heavy sectors like software and data processing: “Industries with the highest AI exposure posted output-per-worker growth of 5.7 percent last year, up from 2.1 percent in 2024 and a sleepy 1.1 percent annual average in the decade before the pandemic.”
Promising Signs: So far, there’s no sign of higher productivity coming from layoffs. In fact, output is rising while employment remains stable, with only minor, early signs of disruption, mostly among younger workers. From the MS report: “Hence, faster labor productivity growth is presently more about changes in the numerator (output) in high-AI exposed sectors, than it is about changes in the denominator (employment).”
Up Wing Up Shot: Like past disruptive technologies like electrification, AI’s biggest impact may come later down the line. For now, it’s boosting output without widespread job loss—which should put minds at ease.
⤵️ Here’s why Europe produces Nobel laureates but not Elon Musks