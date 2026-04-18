In Case You Missed It ...

⚕️ Let’s cure cancer (Monday)

⤴️ Does ‘Project Hail Mary’ help Project Up Wing? (Tuesday)

⚠️ Regulate AI now—or else? (Friday)

⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

⤵ Down Wing Things

↕️ Which Wing Things?

Essays and Q&As

⚕️ Let’s cure cancer

The Next Challenge: After the Apollo space program, rather than continuing its ambitious trajectory, the US largely abandoned massive, mission-driven megaprojects in physical infrastructure. But one exception stands out: the decades-long War on Cancer, launched in 1971, which rivals Apollo in scale and cost.

The Payoff: The returns on that investment have been enormous. According to a new paper by Tomas Philipson and his fellow researchers, advances in detection and treatment added 23 millions of life-years and $1.9 trillion in economic value between 1988 and 2000. Many cancers have since turned from death sentences into manageable conditions.

A Wise Investment: As Nobel laureate Joel Mokyr argues, technological progress can function almost like a “free lunch,” in economic terms—producing gains far beyond the inputs required. According to the Philipson paper, “‘The trillions in potential benefits from eliminating cancer mortality mean that investing in cancer innovation is among the highest-return investments society could make.’”

Up Wing Up Shot: The biggest gains still lie ahead. Accelerating medical innovation through funding, faster approvals, and fewer regulatory delays could boost growth, extend healthy lifespans, and unlock compounding benefits across the economy.

⤴️ Does ‘Project Hail Mary’ help Project Up Wing?