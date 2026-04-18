🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #29
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the previous two weeks that were
In Case You Missed It ...
⚕️ Let’s cure cancer (Monday)
⤴️ Does ‘Project Hail Mary’ help Project Up Wing? (Tuesday)
⚠️ Regulate AI now—or else? (Friday)
⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
Anthropic chief Dario Amodei: ‘I don’t want AI turned on our own people’ - FT
Microsoft and Stellantis want to use AI to help car owners - Ars Technica
OpenAI starts offering a biology-tuned LLM - Ars Technica
AI Could Democratize One of Tech’s Most Valuable Resources - Wired
Boston Dynamics’ robot dog now reads gauges and thermometers with Google’s AI - Ars Technica
Chip Maker TSMC Is More Bullish Than Ever on AI, Despite Iran War - WSJ
Wegovy Maker Novo Nordisk Strikes Deal With OpenAI to Speed Up Drug Discovery - WSJ
That Meeting You Hate May Keep A.I. From Stealing Your Job - NYT
The tech jobs bust is real. Don’t blame AI (yet) - Economist
The race to Shackleton Crater is on—will Jeff Bezos or China get there first? - Ars Technica
NASA Artemis: It’s Up to SpaceX and Blue Origin to Stick the Moon Landing - Bberg
Artemis eclipses - Space Review
Why Amazon Is Buying Globalstar—and What It Means for Your iPhone - Wired
Amazon Buys Globalstar for $10.8 Billion, Moving to Expand Its Satellite Internet Service - NYT
Quantum Computing Is Beginning to Take Shape — Here Are Three Recent Breakthroughs - Discover
Opinion | Brussels can’t escape economic doom loop - WashPost
Illiberalism Is Not Inevitable - The Atlantic
The Star Trek Communicator Is Now a High-End Wristwatch - Wired
You know what consciousness is: you live in soul land | Aeon Essays - Aeon
SF researchers get closer to HIV cure - SF Gate
⤵ Down Wing Things
How Dangerous Is Anthropic’s New AI Model? Its Chief Science Officer Explains - Free Press
Why having “humans in the loop” in an AI war is an illusion | MIT Technology Review- - MIT Technology Review
Unions bash AI as opposition grows: “We believe in human beings” - Axios
No One Is Giving You a Medal: The Fetishization of Suffering and American Resistance to AI - SSRN
Poll finds Virginia voters have turned against data centers - WashPost
Maine becomes first US state to pass data centre construction ban - FT
How Worried Should Data Center Developers Be About Violence? - Heatmap
Altman Attack Suspect Called for ‘Luigi-ing Tech CEOs’ in Online Messages - WSJ
Molotov Cocktail Is Hurled at Home of Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO - NYT
AI chatbots misdiagnose in over 80% of early medical cases, study finds - FT
Effect of ‘gamechanger’ Alzheimer’s drugs ‘trivial’, review concludes | Dementia - The Guardian
Mamdani’s Waymo Ban Is the Wrong Way to Regulate Robotaxis - Bberg
Is carbon removal in trouble? - MIT Technology Review
Wright Said ‘Over 80%’ of DOE Grants Are Moving Forward. That Number Is Misleading. - Heatmap
The Artemis II mission has ended. Where does NASA go from here? - Ars Technica
↕️ Which Wing Things?
Could AI’s leading men become as powerful as Ford or Rockefeller? - The Economist
America wakes up to AI’s dangerous power - The Economist
AI Is Getting Smarter. Catching Its Mistakes Is Getting Harder. - WSJ
Anthropic closes in on OpenAI as US business use surges - FT
The three realities of AI - Axios
Robot-Proof — can the next generation keep a step ahead of the machines? - FT
The Economy Is Growing, Jobs Aren’t. Why That Might Be OK. - WSJ
The hottest college major hit a wall. What happened? - WashPost
What Is ‘Jagged Intelligence’ and How Can It Reframe the AI Debate? - NYT
Can AI be a ‘child of God’? Inside Anthropic’s meeting with Christian leaders. - WashPost
Essays and Q&As
The Next Challenge: After the Apollo space program, rather than continuing its ambitious trajectory, the US largely abandoned massive, mission-driven megaprojects in physical infrastructure. But one exception stands out: the decades-long War on Cancer, launched in 1971, which rivals Apollo in scale and cost.
The Payoff: The returns on that investment have been enormous. According to a new paper by Tomas Philipson and his fellow researchers, advances in detection and treatment added 23 millions of life-years and $1.9 trillion in economic value between 1988 and 2000. Many cancers have since turned from death sentences into manageable conditions.
A Wise Investment: As Nobel laureate Joel Mokyr argues, technological progress can function almost like a “free lunch,” in economic terms—producing gains far beyond the inputs required. According to the Philipson paper, “‘The trillions in potential benefits from eliminating cancer mortality mean that investing in cancer innovation is among the highest-return investments society could make.’”
Up Wing Up Shot: The biggest gains still lie ahead. Accelerating medical innovation through funding, faster approvals, and fewer regulatory delays could boost growth, extend healthy lifespans, and unlock compounding benefits across the economy.