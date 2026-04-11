🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #28
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the previous two weeks that were
In Case You Missed It ...
🌕 Artemis flyby: A not-so-small step toward a lunar return—and more (Monday)
🤍 OpenAI: We feel your anxiety (Tuesday)
✨🛡️ The Mythos opportunity: The best cyber-firewall is the one that thinks (Wednesday)
🏗️ A hub for hard-tech startups: My chat with ‘American Shenzhen’ builder Joshua Farahzad (Friday)
⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
NASA’s Artemis II Crew Splashes Down After History-Making Moon Mission - WSJ
Scientists Are Finally Unlocking a Cancer Treatment’s Full Potential - The Atlantic
New Jersey Legalizes Nuclear - Heatmap
Meet Abi, the AI-powered robot companion for senior care - WashPost
Sir Demis Hassabis wants to automate drug design - Economist
Fly Me to the Moon - NYT
How Austin’s stunning drop in rents explains housing in America - Vox
I Used AI to Fight My Girlfriend’s Brain Tumor - Free Press
Opinion | We Are on the Cusp of a Revolution in Rare Disease Treatment - NYT
Meta Announces New AI Model in Major Test of Company’s Ambitions - NYT
See First Photos From NASA’s Artemis II Moon Mission Capturing a Setting Earth and Eclipse - The New York Times - NYT
A Cure for Knee Arthritis? It May Be Closer Than You Think - Gizmodo
NASA Administrator Says Odds of Finding Alien Life Are ‘Pretty High’
Five Amazing Tech Innovations We Should Expect in the Next 25 Years - WSJ
How worried should you be about an AI apocalypse? - New Scientist
The quest for immortal rice just got a huge boost - Anthropocene
New Advances Bring the Era of Quantum Computers Closer Than Ever - Quanta
Artemis 2, Project Hail Mary, and the risks and benefits of human spaceflight - Space Review
San Francisco Sobers Up - NYT
The Trajectory of the Artemis II Moon Mission Is a Feat of Engineering - Wired
⤵ Down Wing Things
Half of Gen Z Uses AI, but Their Feelings Are Souring, Study Shows - NYT
Consumer Spending, Engine of the U.S. Economy, Is Under Strain - NYT
The chips chokehold that could end the AI investment boom - FT
AI Threats of White Collar Wipeout Are All Part of the Hype - Bberg
Why the U.S. Fertility Rate Has Hit a Record Low - WSJ - WSJ
Locals Are Using AI to Fight Data Centers Being Built in Their Backyards- WSJ
National robotics push caught in delayed Trump-Xi meeting - Politico
AI-Displaced Workers Could Face Long Setbacks, Report Finds - WSJ
Wisconsin city passes nation’s first anti-data center referendum - Politico
A broken system is costing America trillions. I see it in Wyoming. - WashPost
Trump’s next budget once again calls for massive cuts to science - Ars Technica - Ars Technica
What the heck is wrong with our AI overlords? - Ars Technica
These Cities and States Are Taking Aim at Data Centers - WSJ - WSJ
Trump proposes steep cut to NASA budget as astronauts head for the Moon - Ars Technica
Why Europe doesn’t have a Tesla - Works in Progress
‘Cognitive Surrender’ Is a New and Useful Term for How AI Melts Brains - Gizmodo
Trump’s America Is Slouching Toward State Capitalism - Bberg
Trump ignores biggest reasons his AI data center buildout is failing - Ars Technica
Trump’s partisan AI pitch stalls on the Hill - Politico
↕️ Which Wing Things?
White-collar industries bet on a secret weapon against AI: trust - FT
How dangerous is Mythos, Anthropic’s new AI model? - Economist
Escaping the Ogallala trap - Works in Progress
Anthropic Claims Its New A.I. Model, Mythos, Is a Cybersecurity ‘Reckoning’ - NYT
AI Giants Go on Charm Offensive to Avert Public Backlash - WSJ
What to Know About OpenAI’s Ideas for a World With ‘Superintelligence’ - WSJ
How can you prepare your kids for AI’s disruption to the job market? - Vox
Elon Musk’s Starship Heavy Could Revolutionize Warfare - WSJ
Essays and Q&As
🌕 Artemis flyby: A not-so-small step toward a lunar return—and more
Public to Private: The Artemis II crew’s record-setting distance (248,655 miles from home) represents a shift in how space is funded and developed. Unlike the Apollo program, today’s missions reflect a transition from government project to a more sustainable, economically driven model.
In Transition: Apollo was a massive public effort led by NASA, the effects of which spilled out into the private sector, helping to scale industries like microchips. Today, Artemis has inherited the Space Launch System, yet increasingly takes advantage of companies designing their own spacecraft and business models.
The Advantage: Firms like SpaceX and Blue Origin are building lunar systems with long-term commercial goals. The resulting lower launch costs paired with businesses’ openness to risk-taking could enable a multi-trillion-dollar space economy.
Up Wing Up Shot: Apollo came at a crucial time and inspired a generation of scientists and engineers. Now, Artemis aims for durability. The goal has moved from simply reaching space to building a lasting human and economic presence beyond Earth.