In Case You Missed It ...

🌕 Artemis flyby: A not-so-small step toward a lunar return—and more (Monday)

🤍 OpenAI: We feel your anxiety (Tuesday)

✨🛡️ The Mythos opportunity: The best cyber-firewall is the one that thinks (Wednesday)

🏗️ A hub for hard-tech startups: My chat with ‘American Shenzhen’ builder Joshua Farahzad (Friday)

⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

⤵ Down Wing Things

↕️ Which Wing Things?

Essays and Q&As

🌕 Artemis flyby: A not-so-small step toward a lunar return—and more

Public to Private: The Artemis II crew’s record-setting distance (248,655 miles from home) represents a shift in how space is funded and developed. Unlike the Apollo program, today’s missions reflect a transition from government project to a more sustainable, economically driven model.

In Transition: Apollo was a massive public effort led by NASA, the effects of which spilled out into the private sector, helping to scale industries like microchips. Today, Artemis has inherited the Space Launch System, yet increasingly takes advantage of companies designing their own spacecraft and business models.

The Advantage: Firms like SpaceX and Blue Origin are building lunar systems with long-term commercial goals. The resulting lower launch costs paired with businesses’ openness to risk-taking could enable a multi-trillion-dollar space economy.

Up Wing Up Shot: Apollo came at a crucial time and inspired a generation of scientists and engineers. Now, Artemis aims for durability. The goal has moved from simply reaching space to building a lasting human and economic presence beyond Earth.

🤍 OpenAI: We feel your anxiety