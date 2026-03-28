In Case You Missed It ...

🏙️ Higher love: The case for building up (Sunday)

✨ The Age of AI, an update: My chat with policy analyst Dean Ball (Tuesday)

🚀 ‘For All Mankind,’ for real (Friday)

▶️ Also: Transcript of my chat with policy analyst Dean Ball

⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

⤵ Down Wing Things

↕️ Which Wing Things?

Essays and Q&As

🏙️ Higher love: The case for building up

Aiming Low: Housing affordability has finally become a mainstream issue, and there’s broad agreement that restrictive zoning limits much-needed supply. It’s something, but the current consensus isn’t nearly ambitious enough. Historically, thriving cities didn’t just spread outward in the wake of challenges, they also built upward. It seems we haven’t set our sights high enough.

More for Less: Brand new research by Gabriel Ahlfeldt, Nathaniel Baum-Snow, and Rémi Jedwab finds that taller buildings make cities denser and more productive: “Drawing on data from more than 11,000 urban areas and 300,000 tall buildings worldwide, they find that a 1 percent increase in aggregate building height raises a city’s population by 0.13 percent—while shrinking its physical footprint by 0.16 percent.” The increase in height reduces commutes and strengthens the clustering of workers and firms that drives innovation.

Limitless Opportunity: Restrictions on tall buildings push up land prices and act as a hidden subsidy for existing property owners: “Easing height limits would reduce land values by roughly 4 percent in developing economies and more than 8 percent in advanced ones.” As urbanist Alain Bertaud argues, cities function best as labor markets—connecting workers to jobs—which requires flexibility, mobility, and density.

Up Wing Up Shot: Modern shortages reflect self-imposed limits on housing, energy, and infrastructure. A serious pro-growth agenda means expanding outward where possible, and upward where demand is highest.

✨ The Age of AI, an update: My chat with policy analyst Dean Ball