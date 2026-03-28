🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #26
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the previous two weeks that were
In Case You Missed It ...
🏙️ Higher love: The case for building up (Sunday)
✨ The Age of AI, an update: My chat with policy analyst Dean Ball (Tuesday)
🚀 ‘For All Mankind,’ for real (Friday)
▶️ Also: Transcript of my chat with policy analyst Dean Ball
⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
Social media is populist and polarising; AI may be the opposite - FT
Anthropic Wins Injunction in Court Battle With Trump Administration - WSJ
Anthropic is testing ‘Mythos’ its ‘most powerful AI model ever developed - Fortune
Trump Said This Policy Would Make Manhattan a ‘Ghost Town.’ He Was Wrong. - NYT
This Time, the Hype Around Self-Driving Cars Feels Real - WSJ
Are Bots Replacing Workers? These Skeptics Aren’t So Sure - WSJ
Trump Names Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison and Jensen Huang to Tech Panel - WSJ
Humans Had Dogs Before They Had Farming, Ancient DNA Confirm - NYT
Why Poland really became a top 20 economy - WashPost
Republicans float permitting reform for ‘reconciliation 2.0’ - E&E News
Against the Smartphone Theory of Everything - The Argument
The Inside Story of the Greatest Deal Google Ever Made: Buying DeepMind - WSJ
NASA kills lunar space station to focus on ambitious Moon base - Ars Technica
With Moon Base and Nuclear Mars Mission, NASA Wants You to ‘Start Believing Again’ - NYT
White House releases Trump’s national AI plan and framework - Axios
⤵ Down Wing Things
Lex in depth: Will the AI data centre boom become a $9tn bust? - FT
AI deepfakes blur reality in 2026 US midterm campaigns - Reuters
Energy-Price Shock Hits a World Already Buried in Debt - WSJ
New Bernie Sanders AI Safety Bill Would Halt Data Center Construction - Wired
China is winning the AI talent race - The Economist
Hormuz fertiliser block will upend world’s food production - FT
Trump Killed an Effort to Secure Our Technological Future - WSJ
↕️ Which Wing Things?
Musk has a plan to make human labor obsolete. Billionaires are joining in. - WashPost
Here’s why some people choose cryonics to store their bodies and brains after death - MIT Tech Review
AI is just another technology Americans don’t like but can’t stop using - WashPost
Red states get Waymos. Blue states get studies.- The Argument
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says ‘I think we’ve achieved AGI’ - The Verge
German energy minister calls nuclear phase-out ‘huge mistake’ - World Nuclear News
AI could be a blockbuster — just not for film companies - FT
America’s Chief Financial Officers Say AI Is Coming for Admin Jobs - WSJ
Essays and Q&As
🏙️ Higher love: The case for building up
Aiming Low: Housing affordability has finally become a mainstream issue, and there’s broad agreement that restrictive zoning limits much-needed supply. It’s something, but the current consensus isn’t nearly ambitious enough. Historically, thriving cities didn’t just spread outward in the wake of challenges, they also built upward. It seems we haven’t set our sights high enough.
More for Less: Brand new research by Gabriel Ahlfeldt, Nathaniel Baum-Snow, and Rémi Jedwab finds that taller buildings make cities denser and more productive: “Drawing on data from more than 11,000 urban areas and 300,000 tall buildings worldwide, they find that a 1 percent increase in aggregate building height raises a city’s population by 0.13 percent—while shrinking its physical footprint by 0.16 percent.” The increase in height reduces commutes and strengthens the clustering of workers and firms that drives innovation.
Limitless Opportunity: Restrictions on tall buildings push up land prices and act as a hidden subsidy for existing property owners: “Easing height limits would reduce land values by roughly 4 percent in developing economies and more than 8 percent in advanced ones.” As urbanist Alain Bertaud argues, cities function best as labor markets—connecting workers to jobs—which requires flexibility, mobility, and density.
Up Wing Up Shot: Modern shortages reflect self-imposed limits on housing, energy, and infrastructure. A serious pro-growth agenda means expanding outward where possible, and upward where demand is highest.
✨ The Age of AI, an update: My chat with policy analyst Dean Ball