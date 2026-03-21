In Case You Missed It ...

⚡ War reminds us of civilization’s true currency (Monday, March 9)

⚡ Wargaming an AGI cyber surprise (Tuesday, March 10)

🐻🏗️ California Forever … Or Ever?: A Quick Q&A with policy analyst Jordan McGillis (Tuesday, March 10)

🚼 America’s worst public intellectual, RIP (Monday, March 16)

✨🍼 Artificial intelligence faces a fertility test (Wednesday March 18)

⚡ Electric America, Electric West (Thursday, March 19))

⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

⤵ Down Wing Things

Essays and Q&As

⚡ War reminds us of civilization’s true currency

Energy Exchange: Canadian scientist Vaclav Smil called energy the “universal currency” of civilization. Oil and gas disruptions due to conflicts in Iran and Ukraine quickly bleed into gasoline prices, and ultimately raise the cost of food. Most people likely forget that natural gas powers the Haber-Bosch process that converts nitrogen into fertilizer, which is critical for global food production.

Input ≠ Output: Access to energy alone doesn’t equal prosperity. Economist César Hidalgo notes that wealth depends on networks of knowledge that coordinate energy and materials into productive output.

Civilizational Cycle: David H. Wolpert and Kyle Harper, in their paper, “The Computational Power of a Human Society: A New Model of Social Evolution,” describe a virtuous cycle: accumulated knowledge allows societies to harness more energy, which then supports larger populations, specialized labor, and institutions that generate yet more knowledge, leading to further energy capture, and so on.

Up Wing Up Shot: Civilizational progress is best framed not as energy plus information, but as energy times information. Each amplifies the other, explaining historical leaps and framing the potential for AI—the most energy-intensive information technology ever created.