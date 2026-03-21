🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #25
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the previous two weeks that were
In Case You Missed It ...
⚡ War reminds us of civilization’s true currency (Monday, March 9)
⚡ Wargaming an AGI cyber surprise (Tuesday, March 10)
🐻🏗️ California Forever … Or Ever?: A Quick Q&A with policy analyst Jordan McGillis (Tuesday, March 10)
🚼 America’s worst public intellectual, RIP (Monday, March 16)
✨🍼 Artificial intelligence faces a fertility test (Wednesday March 18)
⚡ Electric America, Electric West (Thursday, March 19))
⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
Jeff Bezos in Talks to Raise $100 Billion Fund to Transform Companies With A.I. - NYT
Ozempic Is About to Go Generic in India, China and Canada - The New York Times - NYT
AI Won’t Kill Movies. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Can Relax - Bloomberg
The Coming Age of Space Stations - Universe Today
OpenAI is throwing everything into building a fully automated researcher - MIT Tech Review
Uber’s Defense Against Robotaxis Is Funding Them - Bloomberg
Scientists finally have something hopeful to tell us about monarch butterflies - Vox
Why America is so much better than Europe at immigration - The Argument
AI Might Make Your Job More Fun - Bloomberg
⤵ Down Wing Things
The Weather Is Getting Wilder, and Some See a Dire Signal in the Data - NYT
In Iran, the future of war is coming into view - Wash Post
Thousands have swooned over this MAGA dream girl. She’s made with AI. - Wash Post
Gen Xers Are Kings of an Uncertain Job Market - Bloomberg
AI chatbots often validate delusions and suicidal thoughts, study finds - FT
U.S. Says Anthropic Is an ‘Unacceptable’ National Security Risk - NYT
How to Lose the AI Arms Race - The Free Press
Brutal times for the US battery industry - MIT Tech Review
Essays and Q&As
⚡ War reminds us of civilization’s true currency
Energy Exchange: Canadian scientist Vaclav Smil called energy the “universal currency” of civilization. Oil and gas disruptions due to conflicts in Iran and Ukraine quickly bleed into gasoline prices, and ultimately raise the cost of food. Most people likely forget that natural gas powers the Haber-Bosch process that converts nitrogen into fertilizer, which is critical for global food production.
Input ≠ Output: Access to energy alone doesn’t equal prosperity. Economist César Hidalgo notes that wealth depends on networks of knowledge that coordinate energy and materials into productive output.
Civilizational Cycle: David H. Wolpert and Kyle Harper, in their paper, “The Computational Power of a Human Society: A New Model of Social Evolution,” describe a virtuous cycle: accumulated knowledge allows societies to harness more energy, which then supports larger populations, specialized labor, and institutions that generate yet more knowledge, leading to further energy capture, and so on.
Up Wing Up Shot: Civilizational progress is best framed not as energy plus information, but as energy times information. Each amplifies the other, explaining historical leaps and framing the potential for AI—the most energy-intensive information technology ever created.