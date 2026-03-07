In Case You Missed It ...

⚠️ L’affaire Anthropic: When government bullies the builders (Sunday)

✨ The race to economic supremacy in the Age of AGI (Tuesday)

⚛️ A nuclear step forward—maybe (Thursday)

⚡✨ In Defense of the Data Center: A Quick Q&A with … reporter Christian Britschgi (Thursday)

⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

⤵ Down Wing Things

Essays and Q&As

⚠️ L’affaire Anthropic: When government bullies the builders

Out of Bounds: A healthy democracy rests on two ideas: 1) the state has the final say on national security, and 2) businesses operate under stable, predictable rules, free from government coercion. That balance was offset when the US DoD branded Anthropic a “supply-chain risk” after the AI firm refused to assent to certain military uses of its software.

Laissez-Faire-well: Fights between the government and its contractors are nothing new. Usually, the government simply seeks out another vendor. Slapping a national security warning on a US tech company is different. It turns a policy disagreement into an explosive threat to the free market with fallout affecting partners and investors.

The Standoff: When companies’ ethical hard-lines — in this case, around surveillance or autonomous weapons — are met with escalation, it suggests political loyalty tests are creeping into commercial relationships:

Branding the company a systemic risk, with cascading effects across its partners and customers, sends a different message: Entities that seek to constrain state power may face punitive consequences—and others in the private sector should take note."

Up Wing Up Shot: Investment thrives on rule-of-law certainty. As JPMorgan Chase has noted in other contexts, policy volatility chills capital spending. Injecting that uncertainty into AI risks slowing innovation in a sector Washington says it wants to lead.

✨ The race to economic supremacy in the Age of AGI