🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #24
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
In Case You Missed It ...
⚠️ L’affaire Anthropic: When government bullies the builders (Sunday)
✨ The race to economic supremacy in the Age of AGI (Tuesday)
⚛️ A nuclear step forward—maybe (Thursday)
⚡✨ In Defense of the Data Center: A Quick Q&A with … reporter Christian Britschgi (Thursday)
⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing
A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.
⤴ Up Wing Things
Bill Gates’ TerraPower Gets Nuclear Regulators’ Green Light - Heatmap
Five Ways Quantum Technology Could Shape Everyday Life - RAND
OpenAI’s Former Research Chief Aims to Automate Manufacturing With AI - WSJ
The US Senate empowers NASA to fully engage in lunar space race - Ars Technica
Being Human Is Cool Again - The Free Press
Stem cell therapies ‘come of age’ with two conditional approvals in Japan - Science
Large genome model: Open source AI trained on trillions of bases - Ars Technica
NASA Is Making Big Changes to Speed Up the Artemis Program - Wired
This Innovation Could Make the Perfect Silicon Chip—and End Moore’s Law - WSJ
Americans’ electricity bills are up. Don’t blame AI - The Economist
⤵ Down Wing Things
The War on Iran Puts Global Chip Supplies and AI Expansion at Risk - Wired
America Cannot Withstand the Economic Shock That’s Coming - NYT
Mass Hysteria. Thousands of Jobs Lost. Just How Bad Is It Going to Get? - NYT
Data center boom expected to raise electricity component of PCE inflation - Dallas Fed
Ford and G.M. Face a Dilemma as China Excels in Electric Vehicles - NYT
Iran War Dials US Economic Danger Up to 11 - Bloomberg
MAHA Is Bringing Chaos to Biotech Investment Beyond Just Vaccines - WSJ
I checked out one of the biggest anti-AI protests yet - MIT Tech Review
Essays and Q&As
⚠️ L’affaire Anthropic: When government bullies the builders
Out of Bounds: A healthy democracy rests on two ideas: 1) the state has the final say on national security, and 2) businesses operate under stable, predictable rules, free from government coercion. That balance was offset when the US DoD branded Anthropic a “supply-chain risk” after the AI firm refused to assent to certain military uses of its software.
Laissez-Faire-well: Fights between the government and its contractors are nothing new. Usually, the government simply seeks out another vendor. Slapping a national security warning on a US tech company is different. It turns a policy disagreement into an explosive threat to the free market with fallout affecting partners and investors.
The Standoff: When companies’ ethical hard-lines — in this case, around surveillance or autonomous weapons — are met with escalation, it suggests political loyalty tests are creeping into commercial relationships:
Branding the company a systemic risk, with cascading effects across its partners and customers, sends a different message: Entities that seek to constrain state power may face punitive consequences—and others in the private sector should take note."
Up Wing Up Shot: Investment thrives on rule-of-law certainty. As JPMorgan Chase has noted in other contexts, policy volatility chills capital spending. Injecting that uncertainty into AI risks slowing innovation in a sector Washington says it wants to lead.