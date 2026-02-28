In Case You Missed It ...

✨ The end of work? Not yet—maybe not ever

Brace for 2028: If AI wipes out most white-collar screen work in 18 months, as some have suggested — or if self-improving systems seem to slip beyond human control — the issue will perfectly align with — and then likely dominate — the 2028 presidential race.

Hopeful History: Before jumping into nihilism head first, let’s zoom out: General-purpose technologies of yesteryear have tended to disrupt work, but ultimately expanded it. Productivity shocks reshuffle labor; they rarely erase it. As new tools cut costs, demand rises and new industries emerge. Over time, employment and real wages tend to grow.

Tasks ≠ jobs:

Capability doesn’t equate to substitution:

Jobs are bundles of discrete tasks: drafting contracts, yes, but also judgment, client trust, and making decisions that someone — not some thing — must ultimately take responsibility for. Replacing the full bundle across white-collar jobs across the economy means changes in regulation, risk allocation, and client expectations.

As Dario Amodei notes, there are “two exponentials”: fast capability growth, slower economic adoption. Don’t forget that new technologies open the door for the creation of entirely new occupations, ones we simply can’t foresee today.

Up Wing Up Shot: Even in an age of abundance, work provides dignity and status. As my colleague Michael Strain argues, if people want to contribute and firms want to harness those talents, AI won’t empty the labor market.

