🔥 American hot rocks (Monday)

🧬 The FDA’s Moderna mRNA reversal (Wednesday)

🌎 Storm watch: My chat with climate policy expert Roger Pielke Jr. (Thursday)

🔥 American hot rock

Success Story: America’s shale revolution was a team effort. Federal agencies bankrolled early research into fracking, horizontal drilling, and seismic imaging when private capital stayed away. Entrepreneurs like Mitchell Energy then iterated relentlessly, driving down costs and scaling production. Public science plus private execution turned shale into a market-shifting force that punctured “peak oil.”

Hot Idea: Reps. Mark Amodei and Jake Auchincloss want to apply that formula to geothermal. Their Hot Rock Act backs research and field demos targeting “superhot” rock above 300°C. At those temperatures, a single well could generate 30–40 megawatts — potentially transforming geothermal from niche to scalable, always-on clean power.

Warming Up: JPMorgan Chase argues enhanced geothermal systems are already gaining momentum. Fervo Energy has cut drilling times as experience compounds, echoing shale’s learning curve. Today geothermal supplies just 0.8 percent of global energy but could reach eight to 10 percent under favorable conditions.

Up Wing Up Shot: Deep drilling is expensive and risky, creating a classic deployment trap. Breaking it likely requires shale-style policy: fund demonstrations, streamline permitting, and de-risk early investment.

🌎 Storm watch: My chat with climate policy expert Roger Pielke Jr.