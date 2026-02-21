🚀 FP! Week In Review, Briefly #22
Also: Key Up Wing and Down Wing news from the week that was
⤴ Up Wing Things
Amazon surpasses Walmart in annual revenue for first time, as both chase AI-fueled growth - CBVC
Uber, Latest Victim of Disruption Panic, Still Has Role in Robotaxis - WSJ
Illinois governor aims to speed up nuclear new-build - Word Nuclear News
Microsoft has a new plan to prove what’s real and what’s AI online - MIT Tech Review
The scientist using AI to hunt for antibiotics just about everywhere - MIT Tech Review
From cats and dogs to Erdős: AI groups chase progress through maths - FT
Micron Is Spending $200 Billion to Break the AI Memory Bottleneck - WSJ
The AI Panic Ignores Something Important — the Evidence - Bberg
A fluid can store solar energy and then release it as heat months later - Ars Technica
⤵ Down Wing Things
Workers Are Afraid AI Will Take Their Jobs. They’re Missing the Bigger Danger. - WSJ
Leading US Research Lab Appears to Be Squeezing Out Foreign Scientists - Wired
‘We almost did have a really terrible day.’ NASA now says Boeing’s 1st Starliner astronaut flight was a ‘Type A mishap’ - Space
AI’s populist moment - Axios
Search for radio signals finds no hint of alien civilisation on K2-18b - NewSci
Essays and Q&As
Success Story: America’s shale revolution was a team effort. Federal agencies bankrolled early research into fracking, horizontal drilling, and seismic imaging when private capital stayed away. Entrepreneurs like Mitchell Energy then iterated relentlessly, driving down costs and scaling production. Public science plus private execution turned shale into a market-shifting force that punctured “peak oil.”
Hot Idea: Reps. Mark Amodei and Jake Auchincloss want to apply that formula to geothermal. Their Hot Rock Act backs research and field demos targeting “superhot” rock above 300°C. At those temperatures, a single well could generate 30–40 megawatts — potentially transforming geothermal from niche to scalable, always-on clean power.
Warming Up: JPMorgan Chase argues enhanced geothermal systems are already gaining momentum. Fervo Energy has cut drilling times as experience compounds, echoing shale’s learning curve. Today geothermal supplies just 0.8 percent of global energy but could reach eight to 10 percent under favorable conditions.
Up Wing Up Shot: Deep drilling is expensive and risky, creating a classic deployment trap. Breaking it likely requires shale-style policy: fund demonstrations, streamline permitting, and de-risk early investment.
