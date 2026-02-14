In Case You Missed It ...

🚼 The case against fertility panic (Sunday)

🌕 Occupy Luna: Elon Musk’s gravity arbitrage (Tuesday)

💥 AI anxiety: Is ‘something big happening,’ really? (Wednesday)

✨ AI’s superintelligence gamble (Friday)

⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

⤵ Down Wing Things

Essays and Q&As

🚼 The case against fertility panic

The More the Merrier: A larger America would be a stronger America. More people mean bigger markets, larger labor pools, a broader tax base, and greater geopolitical influence. Even in an AI-driven future, human scale still matters for innovation, military power, and national confidence. Yet US population growth is slowing sharply as births fall and immigration tightens.

Troubling Trends: Hopes for a baby boom are likely wishful thinking. Fertility rates are declining across the developed world, and history offers no examples of societies successfully reversing deep, long-term drops. Globally, two-thirds of people now live in countries below replacement fertility. The takeaway from a recent paper by Mike Geruso and Dean Spears:

Indeed, among the 24 countries where completed cohort fertility (the average number of children women end up having over their entire lives) has fallen below 1.9 children per woman, not a single one has seen later cohorts return to replacement levels.

The trend looks structural, not temporary.

Nobody Panic: Economist David Weil finds the economic damage from low fertility is often overstated. Fewer workers mean more retirees relative to the labor force, but also less need for investment in new capital. Even a dramatic fertility collapse would likely reduce long-run consumption by less than 10 percent: “Weil notes that it amounts to roughly five years’ worth of normal growth in American living standards.” Significant, but manageable.

Up Wing Up Shot: Countries can adjust. Example: Japan’s shrinking workforce has pushed wages higher and spurred automation. But adaptation alone is a low bar. If national scale remains crucial, America’s best path is clear: embrace immigration and position itself as the world’s premier magnet for talent to keep growing despite demographic headwinds.

🌕 Occupy Luna: Elon Musk’s gravity arbitrage