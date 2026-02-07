In Case You Missed It ...

🤖 What to think about the Moltbook Moment (Monday)

☄️Awaiting apocalypse: My chat with journalist and author Dorian Lynskey (Wednesday)

⏸️💨 The pause before the gale (Thursday)

⤵ Up Wing/Down Wing

A selection of pro-progress and anti-progress news items from the past week.

⤴ Up Wing Things

Does AI already have human-level intelligence? The evidence is clear - Nature

New lease of life for US legacy nuclear sites - WNN

Amazon’s $200 Billion Spending Plan Raises Stakes in A.I. Race - NYT

Elon Musk is getting serious about orbital data centers - TechCrunch

Long-Running AI Agents Are Here - WSJ

Google Backs Up $185 Billion in AI Spending With Receipts - Bloomberg Opinion

How AI Changed This Olympic Snowboarder’s Signature Trick - WSJ

The Out-of-This-World Reasons for Elon Musk’s SpaceX Deal - WSJ

A U.S. Life Expectancy Milestone - WSJ Opinion

Carbon Robotics built an AI model that detects and identifies plants - TechCrunch

U.S. Economy May Be Experiencing Step Up in Potential Growth, World Bank Says - WSJ

Trump pollster finds MAGA voters like solar energy - Axios

Anthropic’s Claude Cowork Is an AI Agent That Actually Works - Wired

Stop panicking about AI. Start preparing - The Economist

⤵ Down Wing Things

The big split driving the tricky politics of AI data centers - Politico

Hollywood Is Losing Audiences to AI Fatigue - Wired

The US Is Flirting With Its First-Ever Population Decline - Bloomberg

NASA finally acknowledges the elephant in the room with the SLS rocket - Ars Technica

AI Has Turned Bernie and DeSantis Into Unlikely Allies - Bloomberg Opinion

U.S. Manufacturing Is in Retreat and Trump’s Tariffs Aren’t Helping - WSJ

These Rural Americans Are Trying to Hold Back the Tide of AI - WSJ

Government Won’t Help the AI Job Transition - WSJ Opinion

Essays and Q&As

🤖 What to think about the Moltbook Moment

Cyber Civilization: Periodic AI hype cycles keep convincing Silicon Valley that superintelligence is right around the corner. The latest spark was Moltbook — a new platform where thousands of AI bots appeared to begin chatting with each other about philosophy, consciousness, and even religion. For a moment, it looked like the seeds of a possible machine-exclusive society.

Slow Down: The spectacle was far less dramatic than advertised. Large language models are trained on Reddit posts and sci-fi tropes. Naturally, when placed in a social network, they mimic that content. Many posts were likely steered by humans. The episode showed not emergent consciousness but familiar AI limitations: repetition, shallow interactions, and shared underlying models.

High Potential: What was new was scale. Moltbook linked huge numbers of AI agents with persistent tools and data — a glimpse of future multi-agent systems that can email, access apps, and act in the real world. Economist Alex Imas notes, “Moltbook right now is the least advanced version of agentic interactions that we’ll see. Given what’s coming down the pike, it’s useful to learn from it now before complexity truly explodes.” Today’s chaos hints at tomorrow’s more capable, harder-to-manage AI ecosystems.

Up Wing Up Shot: Meanwhile, the practical AI revolution is unfolding quietly. JPMorgan reports Microsoft’s AI tools like Copilot are spreading rapidly across businesses, boosting productivity through mundane automation. The first impact of AI won’t be sentient machines — it will be better spreadsheets and more efficient workers.