Faster, Please!

Faster, Please!

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Ido Hartogsohn's avatar
Ido Hartogsohn
just now

Well when they calculated innovators capture just 2% of the value created by their inventions I'm quite certain they didn't mean people like Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk

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Hugues Talbot's avatar
Hugues Talbot
3h

Meanwhile inequality is rising in the US and in the world, and life expectancy is coming down. Also, we will overshoot the Paris accord temperature goal. One of the few problems greed is not likely to solve soon. Instead we have job-destroying AI on the near horizon and a very unknowable and not necessarily bright future ahead. I’m not sure what to wish for to be honest.

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