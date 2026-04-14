My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

Last year, The New York Times polled 500 film industry figures to rank the 100 best movies since 2000. From that list, I picked the 7 most Up Wing films—movies celebrating human progress (perhaps inversely), innovation, ambition, and problem-solving—for this newsletter.

Here are those films again, with the NYT ranking in parentheses:

Children of Men (13) Her (24) Arrival (29) Ratatouille (73) Interstellar (89) Black Panther (96) Gravity (97)

Several really great Up Wing films—and simply great films—didn't make the NYT's list, with perhaps the most egregious omission being The Martian, based on Andy Weir's excellent novel. That unfortunate snub suggests any future "best film" ranking is unlikely to include Project Hail Mary—also adapted from Weir—unless the list is confined to science fiction. (Perhaps box office success will aid its inclusion.)

Obviously, Project Hail Mary is a tremendously Up Wing film. Our savior is Ryland Grace (played by Ryan Gosling), a middle-school science teacher—albeit one with a doctorate—turned (highly) reluctant astronaut. But the space mission is a planetary mobilization with many countries surrendering sovereignty, resources, and intellectual property (at least in the book) to save civilization.

Now, whereas a Down Wing film would dwell on civilizational collapse and the futility of human ambition beyond mere survival—which would be typical of 21st-century sci-fi epics, as I will explain later—Project Hail Mary treats an extinction-level threat as a problem to be engineered away, one clever experiment at a time. It’s an ethos elegantly captured by Mars-stranded astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) in The Martian:

At some point, everything’s going to go south on you. Everything’s going to go south, and you’re going to say, “This is it. This is how I end.” Now you can either accept that, or you can get to work. You just begin. You do the math. You solve one problem, then you solve the next one, then the next. And if you solve enough problems, you get to come home.

In Project Hail Mary, humanity gets to work. And nearly everything Grace does involves working to solve one mystery or problem after another—from figuring out what makes the tiny alien sun-eaters tick to finding a way to save his unexpected alien friend. He always feels scared and in over his head, but he always does the math, too.

Some of these Up Wing themes come through even more sharply in Weir's novel, perhaps none more than this speech by Eva Stratt, head of international Petrova task force, in which she lays out the stakes to Grace and in the process gives a great lesson in how we underappreciate progress and the modern world it has created:

“Do you know what I studied in college? What my undergraduate degree was in?” I shrugged. “History. I was a history major.” She drummed her fingers on the desk. “Most people assume I had a science major or business management. Communications, maybe. But no. It was history.” “Doesn’t seem like you.” I sat up on my bunk. “You don’t spend a lot of time looking backward.” “I was eighteen years old and had no idea what to do with my life. I majored in history because I didn’t know what else to do.” She smirked. “Hard to imagine me like that, eh?” “Yeah.” She looked out the barred window toward the launchpad in the distance. “But I learned a lot. I actually liked it. People nowadays…they have no idea how good they have it. The past was unrelenting misery for most people. And the further back in time you go, the worse it was.” She stood and meandered around the room. “For fifty thousand years, right up to the industrial revolution, human civilization was about one thing and one thing only: food. Every culture that existed put most of their time, energy, manpower, and resources into food. Hunting it, gathering it, farming it, ranching it, storing it, distributing it…it was all about food. “Even the Roman Empire. Everyone knows about the emperors, the armies, and the conquests. But what the Romans really invented was a very efficient system of acquiring farmland and transportation of food and water.” She walked to the other side of the room. “The industrial revolution mechanized agriculture. Since then, we’ve been able to focus our energies on other things. But that’s only been the last two hundred years. Before that, most people spent most of their lives directly dealing with food production.” “Thanks for the history lesson,” I said. “But if it’s all the same to you, I’d like my last few moments on Earth to be a little more pleasant. So…you know…could you leave?” She ignored me. “Leclerc’s Antarctica nukes bought us some time. But not much. And there’s only so many times we can dump chunks of Antarctica into the ocean before the direct problems of sea-level rise and ocean-biome death cause more problems than Astrophage. Remember what Leclerc told us: Half the global population will die.” “I know,” I muttered. “No, you don’t know,” she said. “Because it gets a lot worse.” “Worse than half of humanity dying?” “Of course,” she said. “Leclerc’s estimate assumes all the nations of the world work together to share resources and ration food. But do you think that will happen? Do you think the United States—the most powerful military force of all time—is going to sit idly by while half their population starves? How about China, a nation of 1.3 billion people that’s always on the verge of famines in the best of times? Do you think they’ll just leave their militarily weak neighbors alone?” I shook my head. “There’ll be wars.” “Yes. There’ll be wars. Fought for the same reason most wars in ancient times were fought for: food. They’d use religion or glory or whatever as an excuse, but it was always about food. Farmlands and people to work that land. “But the fun doesn’t stop there,” she said. “Because once the desperate, starving countries start invading each other for food, the food production will go down. Ever heard of the Tai Ping rebellion? It was a civil war in China during the nineteenth century. Four hundred thousand soldiers died in combat. And twenty million people died from the resulting famine. The war disrupted agriculture, see? That’s how massive in scale these things are.” She wrapped her arms around herself. I’d never seen her look so vulnerable. “Malnourishment. Disruption. Famine. Every aspect of infrastructure going to food production and warfare. The entire fabric of society will fall apart. There’ll be plagues too. Lots of them. All over the world. Because the medical-care systems will be overwhelmed. Once easily contained outbreaks will go unchecked.” She turned to face me. “War, famine, pestilence, and death. Astrophage is literally the apocalypse. The Hail Mary is all we have now. I’ll make any sacrifice to give it even the tiniest additional chance of success.” I lay down on my bunk and faced away from her. “Whatever lets you sleep at night.” She walked back to the door and knocked on it. A guard opened it up. “Anyway. I just wanted you to know why I’m doing this. I owed you that.” “Go to hell.” “Oh, I will, believe me. You three are going to Tau Ceti. The rest of us are going to hell. More accurately, hell is coming to us.”

Nothing succeeds like success, and the box-office performance of Project Hail Mary ought to nudge Hollywood toward making more Up Wing films. They were not always so scarce. The blockbusters of the 1990s treated existential threats as invitations for heroism. Independence Day, Armageddon, Deep Impact—the odds were against us, but the basic path to victory was consistent: humanity, given sufficient coordination and ingenuity, could win. That confidence mirrored the decade. The Cold War had been won, globalization was expanding, and the Digital Revolution was gathering speed. It seemed natural to assume that there were few problems an America-led world couldn’t successfully tackle.

As President Beck (Morgan Freeman) says at the end of Deep Impact:

We watched as the bombs shattered the second comet into a million pieces of ice and rocks that burned harmlessly in our atmosphere, and lit up the sky for an hour. Still, we were left with the devastation of the first. The waters reached as far inland as the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. It washed away farms and towns, forests and skyscrapers, but the water receded. The wave hit Europe and Africa, too. Millions were lost, countless more left homeless, but the waters receded. Cities fall, but they are rebuilt. And heroes die, but they are remembered. We honor them with every brick we lay, with every field we sow, with every child we comfort and then teach to rejoice in what we have been regiven. Our planet, our home. So now, let us begin.

Then the mood shifted. Any number of causal suspects: climate change, financial crises, pandemics, political fragmentation—in any event, an accumulating list of challenges. Hollywood more fully embraced narratives of simple survival rather than victory. Sometimes not even that. No happy endings in Don't Look Up, Melancholia, or The Day After Tomorrow. The old world wasn't coming back in The Walking Dead. The technology also obliged: Advances in CGI made it straightforward to render total annihilation, which made it easier to tell stories in which total annihilation duly arrives.

Project Hail Mary pushes against that current, and audiences have responded. Hollywood would do well to take the hint.

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