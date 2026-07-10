My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers:

First things first: I hope you’ve had a chance to check out my previous newsletter essay, “The 7 most Up Wing films from Disney/Pixar this century,” which was inspired by my piece last year, “The 7 most Up Wing films of the 21st Century.” It’s a lot of fun.

For that 2025 story, by the way, my top pick—selected from a New York Times list of the 100 best films of this century based on a poll of Hollywood insiders—was Children of Men, ranked 13th overall by the Times. Alfonso Cuarón’s gripping sci-fi drama portrays a grimy, desaturated world in slow-motion collapse after 18 years with no child born. (“As the sound of the playgrounds faded, the despair set in. Very odd, what happens in a world without children's voices.”)

Where’s the Up Wing in that? I get the skepticism.

Consider: It’s a film that deeply believes a future with humanity in it is worth fighting for, even if the odds for success are slim. We matter. Our decisions matter. As I wrote: “No grand speeches or silver bullet solutions that make you think Everything is Going to be All Right—just a single newborn baby and a boat named Tomorrow, slender lifelines to a future that might yet exist.”

There’s also a stark socioeconomic message: Bad things happen in a world of population decline. Indeed, it’s a scenario—painted in a muted industrial palette by director and cinematographer—that illustrates a broad economic consensus about the harmful impact of falling fertility, one driving the current concern among policymakers about a global birth dearth.