Outside the Orion spacecraft, the Moon comes into view as the Artemis II crew reaches the farthest distance humans have ever traveled from Earth. (Via NASA)

My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

Four astronauts just flew farther from Earth than any humans in history—traveling 248,655 miles from their home planet—surpassing a record set 55 years ago during the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission. The Artemis II crew’s lunar flyby deserves the fanfare. But the distance covered matters less than what the journey says about how the economics of space have shifted underneath it.

When Project Apollo conquered the Moon in 1969, it was a government mega-project with commercial side effects. NASA bought 60 percent of all microchips manufactured in the 1960s for its guidance computers and other systems, helping scale production and slash costs. The program pulled an entire industry forward, accelerating the digital age almost by accident. The cultural payoff rivaled the technological one: Apollo made technological progress feel tangible and inspired a generation of scientists and engineers.

Suddenly science was about a whole lot more than atomic weapons and ICBMs.

Artemis inherits some of that old DNA. The Space Launch System powering the mission uses engines descended from the Space Shuttle era, and each launch runs into the billions. In that sense, it’s a throwback.

Yet the broader architecture points forward to something new and sustainable. Grumman built the Apollo lunar module, but it built what NASA designed, to NASA’s specs. The Artemis lunar landers are different—SpaceX and Blue Origin are designing and building them as part of broader commercial programs aimed at making money in space long after NASA’s checks clear.

When astronauts set foot on the Moon again, they’ll step out of spacecraft built by companies with their own stake in what comes next.

During Apollo, the private sector was a hired hand. Now it’s a co-investor in the new American space effort. Falling launch costs driven by private players willing to take risk could unlock what some analysts project as a multi-trillion-dollar space economy within a decade.

The economic case is only part of the prize. Apollo landed during a decade thick with anxiety and offered a counter-narrative: technology as expansion rather than destruction. Ayn Rand, watching the Apollo 11 launch from Cape Canaveral, saw in it a rebuke to decades of cultural pessimism—a drama showcasing what she called “the efficacy of man’s mind.”

Artemis arrives in a similarly dark mood about the future and the role of technology. Whether it can replicate that inspirational charge is an open bet. The 1960s program had the Cold War as a forcing function and the novelty of a first human presence on another world.

What Artemis has instead is a maturing commercial ecosystem that could make deep space not a one-off spectacle but a sustained enterprise for America and humanity. That would be a different proof of efficacy—less poetically stirring, maybe, but harder to reverse and with greater upside: a permanent and economically valuable presence on the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

This essay was adapted from a recent AEI blog post.

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