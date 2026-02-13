My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in the USA and around the world:

Mustafa Suleyman, boss of Microsoft AI, doesn’t garner as much media focus as OpenAI’s Sam Altman or Anthropic’s Dario Amodei. But he was the subject of a buzzy interview this week with the Financial Times. The really viral bit was Suleyman claiming the following:

So white-collar work where you’re sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person, most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months.

I think that deserved a follow-up, such as, “Just to clarify, Mustafa, are you saying AI will be theoretically capable of doing most of what workers do sitting at computers, or are you saying AI will be actually performing those tasks in business after business across rich-nation economies?” Oh, well.